When is The Witcher 4 released? What’s it about?

As one of the most critically acclaimed video game series of all time – not to mention the hit Netflix show and book series – The Witcher is a franchise that will almost certainly get a next-generation follow-up. What the game will be about and when it will release is still very sketchy – it supposedly won’t even be called The Witcher 4 – but here’s what we do know about the long-awaited return to the Continent.

When is The Witcher 4 released?

Developer CD Projekt Red is currently finishing off their ambitious Cyberpunk 2077 game, so we expect it will be a while before The Witcher 4 will be released. However CD Projekt Red has announced plans to release a second blockbuster-level RPG by the end of 2021 – which may well be the next Witcher…

What consoles and platforms will The Witcher 4 be released on?

The Witcher 4 will almost certainly launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Microsoft Windows and probably Google Stadia too. Like The Witcher 3, a scaled-down port to Nintendo is also possible.

What’s The Witcher 4 about?

The Witcher 3 has over 40(!) different endings which all vary slightly, but each of them bring a rather definitive ending to Geralt of Rivia’s story. CD Projekt Red has even hinted that the next game won’t even be called The Witcher 4, suggesting that this sequel won’t follow fan-favourite Geralt but will instead focus on a different character in the Continent. This protagonist could well be an established character like Ciri, or a completely new creation from the developer.

Other than that, very little is known about the next Witcher instalment – but we have no doubt CD Projekt Red will deliver a stunning open-world absolutely stuffed with monsters to slay, weapons to collect and of course Gwent games to win.