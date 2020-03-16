Virgin Media offers free Nintendo Switch with TV and internet bundles

Accessibility Links

If you're in the market for a TV and internet bundle you can get a free Nintendo Switch with this Virgin Media deal

We’re all looking for ways to entertain ourselves these days whether that’s the latest TV binge, a film on demand or trying out a new game.

Virgin Media’s new offer may help if you’re in the market for all three as it has announced a flash sale bundling up the TV and internet package with a Nintendo Switch.

The bundles range in price but start at £45 and include internet, TV and movie channels and free phone landline calls as well as the free games console.

If you have a Nintendo Switch already you can switch it out and ask for £150 credit on your bill instead meaning you’ll save a nice sum anyway.

The sale is only on for a limited time so you have to act fast to get the deal.

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle – £45 p/m for 12 month contract

You get 108Mbps average internet speed, Virgin V6 TV box, 220 plus TV channels, free Nintendo Switch for £45 a month on a 12 month contract. All in all this is pretty good value for a fast internet speed, shed load of channels and a Nintendo Switch thrown in too.

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + movies – £60 p/m 12 month contract

If you’re looking for an upgraded bundle then this might be a better option. You have all the movie channels for £15 more per month. You also get a connection speed that’s now almost double what you had before – 213 MBps. There’s the free Nintendo Switch again and the 12 month contract.

Fancy something else? Disney+ is launching in the UK next week. If you sign up before 23rd March you can get their pre-order offer for £49.99, that works out at £4.17 a month. Or if you fancy Now TV there’s a host of bundles offering TV for the kids and movies.

