When is Little Nightmares 2 released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Little Nightmares proved to be a hidden indie gem when it launched with 2017, mixing a dark horror-themed setting, adorable art design and addictive puzzle-platforming to wonderful effect. It’s no surprise then that a sequel is on the way, promising some of the best nightmares in gaming as you help miniature protagonists through a dark and dangerous world.

Here’s everything we know so far about this child-like horror…

When will Little Nightmares 2 be released?

Like many upcoming games, Little Nightmares 2 is slated for release in 2020 but currently has no exact release date.

What consoles and platforms will Little Nightmares 2 be released on?

Little Nightmares 2 will release on all major current consoles – so Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What’s Little Nightmares 2 about?

Little Nightmares 2 will feature a new playable character called Mono, with the previous protagonist Six acting as a computer-controlled guide. Following on from Six’s escape from Maw in the first game, she then meets young boy Mono, and the two travel to the Signal Tower to stop the dark signals being sent out by the mysterious Broadcaster.

The game takes place in a new world being distorted by the Signal Tower that looks just as suspenseful and horrific as the first, as sadistic teachers and bloodthirsty hunters chase you through sinister schools and wicked woodlands. Gameplay looks to be similar to the puzzle-platforming action of the original, this time with a co-op twist.

Is there a trailer for Little Nightmares 2?

Yes – it’s creepier than expected…