When is Blood Bowl 3 released? What’s it about?

If you ever thought American Football could be improved by adding a few orcs and more violence, then Blood Bowl 3 may well be the game for you. Based on the Warhammer tabletop game of the same name, Blood Bowl has already had two gorily over the top releases and is back for more blood-spattered ball games…

Here’s everything we know about Blood Bowl 3…

When is Blood Bowl 3 released?

Blood Bowl 3 is scheduled to release in 2020.

What consoles and platforms will Blood Bowl 3 be available on?

Platforms are yet to be confirmed, but we’d expect similar to Blood Bowl 2 – which released on PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and MacOS. A next-gen release on PS5 and Xbox Series X is also possible.

What’s Blood Bowl 3 about?

If you’re unfamiliar with Blood Bowl, it is essentially American Football played by orcs, dwarves, humans and trolls all drawn from the popular Warhammer franchise. Originally a tabletop game, Blood Bowl is now a bonafide video game franchise famous for its crazy concept and over the top violence, and has even incorporated the dice rolling strategy of the board games into this digital edition.

Little is known about what the new title will contain, but Blood Bowl 2 had features such as a single-player campaign, multiplayer modes and leagues, team customisation and the ability to trade players through the online marketplace. Expect the sequel to have all these modes and more, along with upgraded graphics, a rumoured new ruleset and more mythical monsters from the world of Warhammer to play as.