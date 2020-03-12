When is Starfield released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Bethesda, developers of a little game called Skyrim, are back with their first original RPG in 25 years: Starfield. Very little is known about the game, but as the studio has been working on the game for nearly a decade, hopes are sky-high this could be as good as The Elder Scrolls series…

Advertisement

When is Starfield released?

Bethesda has hinted that Starfield is very much a next-generation game, so we’ll have to wait until at least late 2020 at the earliest when the PS5 and Xbox Series X release.

What consoles and platforms will Starfield be available on?

Starfield has been confirmed for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as Microsoft Windows. Bethesda also hasn’t ruled out porting the game to the PS4 and Xbox One either, but the studio has reiterated that a current generation release isn’t their priority.

What’s Starfield about?

Truth be told, there’s very little we know about Starfield. It’s a Bethesda single-player RPG set in space – and that’s about it.

However, Starfield was designed with the next generation of consoles in mind, so as the teaser trailer suggests the game looks to be graphically stunning. Bethesda is also known for creating expansive, complex open worlds you can spend days in at a time – we’re looking at you Skyrim – so we expect Starfield will be just as jam-packed with things to do with equally intricate game lore.

The brief teaser has been the only source of story details. We take the view of a camera – you can see flecks of ice on the lens – and watch what appears to be a planet’s satellite get sucked into a black hole or hyperdrive travel. Make of that what you will…

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Starfield?

Yes – it’s very cryptic. Look out for the hidden word “constellation” about sixteen seconds in: