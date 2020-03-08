When is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 released? What’s it about?

Videogames are following the recent film trend of releasing sequels long after the original – much like Psychonauts 2 and Beyond Good and Evil 2, this bloodthirsty title is a follow-up to a game that originally came out over 15 years ago. Vampires have become a full-blown cinematic craze since then, and now in Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 players get the rare chance to actually become one.

Here’s everything we know so far about Paradox Interactive’s long-awaited sequel…

When is Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 released?

After initially scheduled for March 2020, Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 will now hit shelves at an unspecified time later in the year.

What consoles and platforms will Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 be available on?

The game will release on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What’s Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 about?

A belated sequel to 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, this follow-up rather unusually starts with the main character’s death in 21st century Seattle. The player is of course resurrected as a vampire, a victim of a mass vampire attack that ignites a bloody civil war between several bloodsucking factions.

Gameplay is mostly first-person, and allows the player to choose between different disciples and clans each with different and upgradable powers such as levitation and bat summoning. The main character is also completely customisable, with the added option to choose their human backstory before their unfortunate run-in with a vampire.

Can I pre-order Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

You can pre-order the game via Amazon here

Is there a trailer for Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

Yes – it’s darkly humorous: