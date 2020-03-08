When is Halo Infinite released? What’s it about?

It’s an exciting year for Microsoft and Xbox gamers, with not only the release of a brand new fourth generation console in the shape of the Xbox Series X, but at last the arrival of a new Halo game, the sixth in the blockbuster series… Halo Infinite.

Here’s everything we know so far about the brand new, game and when we’re excepting it to be released…

When is Halo Infinite released?

At present gamers can expect Halo Infinite to hit their consoles during the “holiday 2020” window, which usually means sometime in late October, November or early December 2020. Our best bet is a November 2020 release to coincide with the release of the new Microsoft console, the Xbox Series X. It’s likely a high profile title like this may be bundled by some retailers making the perfect Christmas present for gamers with deep pockets!

What consoles and platforms will Halo be released on?

Halo Infinite is expected to be available on Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

What’s Halo infinite about?

The game is being ambitiously billed by some as a spiritual reboot of the beloved Halo franchise and is set to centre once again on the Spartan John-117, better known to most as Master Chief.

After the adventures of Halo 5 seeing gameplay time split between Master Chief and Spartan Locke (something which not all players were complete fans of) Halo Infinite will all be about Master Chief and is understood to be taking on the saga from where he left it in the previous title.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, take a look at the game here…