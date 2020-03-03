When is the Xbox Series X released? How much will it cost?

The Xbox Series X is the long-awaited new console coming from Microsoft following in a long line of consoles from the same family that have been with gamers for almost two decades.

The original Xbox was released in 2001, with the Xbox 360 arriving in 2005, followed by the Xbox One in 2013. Although there have been significant upgrades and changes between these models, the new Xbox Series X will be the first major generational change in Xbox family for over seven years.

Originally codenamed “Project Scarlett” by Microsoft, the new Xbox Series X was officially announced at The Game Awards 2019 with a trailer that gave fans and gamers a first glimpse of the fourth generation console from the Xbox family.

What do we know about the Xbox Series X?

It is understood the Xbox Series X will be the most powerful console that Microsoft have ever produced, and considering it looks like it will go head-to-head with Sony’s brand new PS5 for the Christmas 2020 market, we’re pretty sure the tech giant are going to make sure it is an impressive piece of kit.

Currently a lot of the rumours around the device suggest that the spec will be high and is likely to be 4k ready, and may even have 8k capability with a high frame rate per second.

Like the PS5 it is understood Microsoft will be adding an SSD capability for storage, but will also have a physical drive for games.

It is also understood that current Xbox One peripherals like the controllers will work on the new Series X.

What does the Xbox Series X look like?

This trailer shows what the new Xbox Series X looks like.

The shape of the device is different from its predecessor, oblong in shape and when upright looking more like a gaming PC – with a prominent curved grill on top it’s a good looking console.

When is the Xbox Series X released?

At the moment, Microsoft have not given an exact shipping date for the device, but they have said it will be on sale for the holiday period 2020, just like the PS5 from Sony. Therefore the best guess is that the X Box Series X will be released in October, November or December 2020, most likely November to ensure there’s plenty of time to buy the device and get it under tress all over the world.

How much will the X Box Series X cost?

No pricing information has been released by Microsoft yet, but commentators are suggesting that it could retail for $400 plus, but that Microsoft may try to keep the device slightly cheaper than the original Xbox One launch price of $499.