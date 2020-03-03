When is Gods and Monsters released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Ubisoft already had a monster Greek-themed hit with Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, and now they’re going back to that ancient well for a more colourful, mythological-based offering. Gods and Monsters looks to be a bright, breezy exploration of Ancient Greek myths and monsters and is coming out very soon.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know so far about the swords and sandals slasher…

When is Gods and Monsters released?

Gods and Monsters was originally scheduled to hit shelves on February 25th 2020, but like many big-budget games recently has since been delayed – it can now be expected in late 2020.

What consoles and platforms will Gods and Monsters be available on?

Gods and Monsters will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What’s Gods and Monsters about?

From the team who made the sprawling Assassin’s Creed Odyssey comes this similarly Ancient Greek-themed fantasy adventure, about a warrior on a mission to save the Greek Gods.

Set on the fictional Isle of the Blessed, now riddled with mythological creatures, players can wield the power of the gods to battle the likes of Medusa, Hydras and Cyclops in order to reach their leader – the mighty Typhon.

Gameplay will consist of fighting said beasts, as well as solving puzzles, completing dungeons and exploring the open world.

As shown in the trailer, the game has rather stunning cel-shaded artwork that seems to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Can I pre-order Gods and Monsters?

You can pre-order the game via Amazon here.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Gods and Monsters?

Yes – it’s rather beautiful: