When is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

In a world overpopulated by first-person shooters and battle royales, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice stood out for mixing psychological horror with hack and slash gameplay, including a fresh look at ancient mythology and featuring a rare study of mental illness in gaming.

This upcoming sequel looks to take things even further, using next-generation hardware to make Senua’s next descent into Viking hell is as breathtaking as it is wild.

When is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II released?

There currently isn’t an exact release date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, though it will be after the Xbox Series X launches in late 2020.

What platforms and consoles will Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II be available on?

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is one of the first titles confirmed for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X. It is unknown if the game will also come to the Playstation, Nintendo Switch and PC as the original did.

What is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II about?

Perhaps confusingly, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a sequel to a game called Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which followed the titular Celtic warrior as she battled her way into Viking Hell to rescue her dead lover’s soul. Not much is known about this follow-up, but it is expected to continue the well-received portrayal of Senua’s psychosis, as well as more exploration into Norse and Celtic culture.

The game was also built using next-generation hardware, so as the trailer depicts the game will likely be technically impressive and graphically stunning.

Is there a trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II?

Yes – it was built in-engine showing the power of the Xbox Series X: