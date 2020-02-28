When is Resident Evil 3 Remake released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

It doesn’t seem like very long at all since Capcom gave us a remake of Resident Evil 2, but already we’re not far away from a third instalment of the remade series in the shape of Resident Evil 3.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated game…

When is Resident Evil 3 Remake released?

Resident Evil 3 Remake is released on Friday 3rd April 2020

What platforms is Resident Evil 3 Remake released on?

Resident Evil 3 Remake will be available on PC and PS4.

Can I pre-order Resident Evil 3 Remake?

Yes, it’s available to pre-order on Amazon here

What is Resident Evil 3 Remake about?

Resident Evil 3 sees a terrible outbreak of t-virus ravaging everything around it.

The story sees the debut of nemesis, the humanoid bio weapon that became one of the biggest stars of the original series. Armed with high-tech weaponry, nemesis will destroy anything that comes into its path as it hunts S.T.A.R.S. Member Jill Valentine.

The game is set before, during and in the aftermath of the events of the harrowing Resident Evil 2 and requires combat acumen and the ability to solve problems quickly as the final chapter of Racoon City’s collapse play out on screen.

As with the original game, this is an intense and exciting adventure that sees you fighting through a zombified city, with unexpected twists and turns at every corner.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here’s one of the latest glimpses of the game featuring Nemesis…