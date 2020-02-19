When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum released? What’s it about?

It’s a good time to be a Lord of the Rings fan – not only are we getting the franchise’s first live-action TV series from Amazon, but fan-favourite character Gollum is getting his own unexpected video game spin-off. Considering that most Lord of the Rings games are usually focused on the sword-slashing antics of Aragorn and co., this game will certainly offer a fresh approach to J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy world…

Here’s what we know about Lord of the Rings: Gollum so far.

When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum released?

The Middle Earth spin-off won’t hit shelves until sometime in 2021 – so there’s still a bit of a wait.

What consoles and platforms will The Lord of the Rings: Gollum be released on?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is one of the few games confirmed for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X, and will also be available on PC.

Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum based on the movies?

No – the game will be based solely on J.R.R. Tolkein’s books and not Peter Jackson’s films, so fans can expect a rather different Gollum to Andy Serkis’ iconic take on the character. Developers Daedalic Entertainment has hinted that Gollum may be bigger than he is in the movies, and that the Nazgûl will appear in the game likely with a redesigned look.

What’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum about?

The game has been described as an action-adventure, though is expected to be less violent than other Lord of the Rings games such as Shadow of Mordor and instead be more stealth focused.

Gamers will play as the character’s original hobbit form Sméagol at first, and then his more familiar counterpart Gollum as he becomes corrupted by the One Ring. The character’s dual nature is said to become a gameplay element – players will have to choose whether to side with Sméagol or Gollum at various points throughout the game.