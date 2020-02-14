When is The Sims 5 released? What’s it about?

Accessibility Links

Everything we know about the return of EA's iconic series

Sims 5

After six years of expansion packs which have taken our digital avatars everywhere from university to a career as a social media influencer, the Sims is due to get a full numbered sequel anytime now. So practice your Simlish and prepare to recreate your home all over again, as the best-selling video game series with no discernable goal enters the next generation.

Here’s everything we know about the next chapter in EA’s simulator series…

When is The Sims 5 released?

There’s no release date for The Sims 5 just yet, but a 2021 release is most likely. As 2020 is the simulator series’ 20th anniversary there will likely be an announcement this year – though there’s a slight chance of a late 2020 release too.

What consoles and platforms will The Sims 5 be available on?

Like its predecessors, The Sims 5 will almost certainly be cross-platform eventually, including a likely release on PS5 and Xbox Series X – but this will probably be a few years after the initial PC release.

What’s The Sims 5 about?

You probably know how this one works by now – The Sims is essentially a life simulator, in which you create digital avatars and control every aspect of their life from their house and job to the smallest detail of their lives.

As a brand new numbered entry, The Sims 5 will not only have improved graphics but a bucketload of new features. Not much is known yet, but the game has been confirmed to have online features – meaning you’ll be able to visit your friend’s creations for the very first time. There is also hope that content cut from The Sims 4 will return in this sequel, including an open world, vehicles and full neighbourhood customisation.

