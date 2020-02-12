When is Streets of Rage 4 released? What’s it about?

After a nearly 30 year hiatus, the Streets of Rage series is finally getting a follow-up. A beloved beat-em-up trilogy on the now-defunct Sega Genesis in the early 90s, the Streets of Rage series is back with more pulsing music, over-the-top fighting moves and colourful characters.

Here’s all we know about the game sure to please current teenagers and 90s teenagers alike…

When is Streets of Rage 4 released?

Streets of Rage 4 is scheduled to be released sometime in 2020.

What consoles and platforms will Streets of Rage 4 be available on?

Streets of Rage will launch on all major gaming platforms – so Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What’s Streets of Rage 4 about?

Like many games in the early 90s, the Streets of Rage series was a side-scrolling beat-em-ep in which the player fights against waves of enemies using combos and special attacks. Streets of Rage 4 will follow on from the third instalment, in which police officer Blaze Fielding, detective Axel Stone and rollerblader Eddie Hunter took on crime boss Mr X and his army of robots.

Blaze Fielding and Axel Stone are both confirmed to return for this reboot, as well as original character Adam Hunter and his new teenage daughter Cherry Hunter. Trailers have shown that the gameplay will be similar to the original – retaining the now rare 2D side-scrolling camera – and fan-favourite composers Yuzo Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima are returning for the soundtrack.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – prepare for some 90s nostalgia: