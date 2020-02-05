Accessibility Links

Best pre-order Motorola Razr deals on EE

Get the new Motorola Razr with its revolutionary folding screen

Motorola Razr screen

The new Motorola Razr is finally here, meaning flip-phones are officially back in fashion. The latest handset has launched with an additional front screen which Motorola says “seamlessly” coordinates with the main screen.

The key feature of the new model is the “cinematic Flex View” display which is able to fold in half and then open out into an extra long screen. Motorola have created the screen to the same 21:9 ratio of the film industry with an edge-to-edge display.

With smartphones running out of battery being an ever-present first world problem, Motorola claim the Razr’s “TurboPower” battery charges faster than ever and can last a full day on a single charge.

Get the Motorola Razr on EE

Motorola Razr closed
Motorola

The device also boasts 128GB memory with unlimited photo storage with Google Photos meaning they’re automatically backed up and available anywhere. This comes in particularly handy when there’s a built-in 16MP night vision camera.

The new phone will be exclusive to EE so to get your hands on the device you’ll need to join the network.

The best deal EE is offering at the moment is a 60GB data plan for the price of 30GB, with unlimited calls and texts. This would be £99 per month plus £50 to pay towards the handset.

Get this deal on EE

There are 10 plans to choose from in total, ranging from £94 per month with £100 upfront phone cost, to £114 per month with £30 phone cost. All of the plans for the Motorola Razr are on 24 month contracts.

Motorola Razr charging EE
Motorola

Some of the contract options include EE’s “Swappable Benefits”, meaning you can choose added extras for no additional cost. These include data plans for music, gaming, videos or roaming and services such as BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. These are also available as paid add-ons if you want to go for a different deal but are still interested in the extra services.

EE are also including their “Service Pack” at no extra cost which includes an annual device and account MOT, plus £10 off screen protectors and cases.

Here’s the breakdown of the ten 24 month contract EE deals for the Motorola Razr and how to get them.

Best Motorola Razr deals on EE

1

EE Motorla Razr £94 per month + £100 phone cost

EE Motorla Razr deal 1
EE

  • 10GB data
  • Unlimited minutes and texts
  • 24 month contract

Get this deal on EE

2

EE Motorla Razr £99 per month + £100 phone cost

EE Motorla Razr deal 2
EE

  • 10GB data
  • Unlimited minutes and texts
  • Upgrade any time
  • One swappable benefit
  • 24 month contract

Get this deal on EE

3

EE Motorla Razr £99 per month + £50 phone cost

EE Motorla Razr deal 3
EE

  • 30GB data
  • Unlimited minutes and texts
  • 24 month contract

Get this deal on EE

4

EE Motorla Razr £104 per month + £50 phone cost

EE Motorla Razr deal 4
EE

  • 30GB data
  • Unlimited minutes and texts
  • Upgrade any time
  • One swappable benefit
  • 24 month contract

Get this deal on EE

5

EE Motorla Razr £99 per month + £50 phone cost

EE Motorla Razr deal 5
EE

  • 60GB data
  • Unlimited minutes and texts
  • 24 month contract

Get this deal on EE

6

EE Motorla Razr £104 per month + £50 phone cost

EE Motorla Razr deal 6
EE

  • 60GB data
  • Unlimited minutes and texts
  • Upgrade any time
  • One swappable benefit
  • 24 month contract

Get this deal on EE

7

EE Motorla Razr £104 per month + £30 phone cost

EE Motorla Razr deal 7
EE

  • 100GB data
  • Unlimited minutes and texts
  • 24 month contract

Get this deal on EE

8

EE Motorla Razr £109 per month + £30 phone cost

EE Motorla Razr deal 8
EE

  • 100GB data
  • Unlimited minutes and texts
  • Upgrade any time
  • Two swappable benefits
  • 24 month contract

Get this deal on EE

9

EE Motorla Razr £109 per month + £30 phone cost

EE Motorla Razr deal 9
EE

  • Unlimited data
  • Unlimited minutes and texts
  • 24 month contract

Get this deal on EE

10

EE Motorla Razr £114 per month + £30 phone cost

EE Motorla Razr deal 10
EE

  • Unlimited data
  • Unlimited minutes and texts
  • Upgrade any time
  • Two swappable benefits
  • 24 month contract
Get this deal on EE

