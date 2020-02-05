New Google Pixel 5 release date, price, spec and latest rumours

Google has slowly been muscling its way into the smartphone market dominated by the other US tech giant, Apple, and its Google Pixel series are becoming increasingly popular. The Google Pixel 4 has only released a few months ago yet already talk is turning towards the next entry in the internet behemoth’s smartphone range, which for some reason we think will be called the Pixel 5…

Here’s a round-up of the latest news and rumours for the Google Pixel 5.

When is the Google Pixel 5 released?

Our best guess is the Pixel 5 will be released in October 2020.

Although we’re a while off any official announcement, it is largely expected that the next Pixel will be unveiled at an autumn event in 2020.

With the exception of the budget 3a option, all of the Google Pixel phone launches have been during October, with shipping shortly afterwards. We, therefore, expect Google will follow a similar pattern this year with the Pixel 5 unveiled in early October 2020.

How much will the Google Pixel 5 cost?

Pricing information is never announced for devices until much closer to sale, but if the Pixel 4 is anything to go by, the Pixel 5 will probably start from about $799 and around £669.

However, the Google Pixel 4 XL were significantly more expensive, so we could see the Google Pixel 5 XL sell for around £829.

What might we expect from Google Pixel 5?

As with all major tech launches, there is a huge amount of secrecy around the new product – and this far in advance we only have a few rumours and previous models to go by when speculating on the Google Pixel 5.

Storage

The last few Google Pixel models, including the Pixel 4, offered the choice between 64GB and 128GB storage. The Google Pixel is in need of a storage increase – 64GB phones are becoming increasingly rarer as most companies now offer 256GB and above – but as Google is pushing their cloud service, a repeat of the previous storage options is quite possible.

Camera

The Google Pixel 3 was highly praised for its camera software, and the Pixel 4 finally added a second telephoto lens. However triple-lens cameras are becoming standard in high-end smartphones these days, so there’s a good chance that Google will add a currently missing ultra-wide camera to the Pixel 5.

Processor

All the Google Pixel phones have used Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, and the Pixel 5 is expected to rock the top-end Snapdragon 865.

5G capability

5G is big news across the world as countries begin to roll out the infrastructure for a super-fast mobile network allowing a much more complex and connected internet of things.

Google has yet to join the 5G party, but rumours point towards the Google Pixel 4a having 5G support when it launches this spring. If this is is the case it is highly likely that the Pixel 5 will support the data network, especially as the rumoured processor is powering other flagship 5G handsets.

Screen size

The Google Pixel 4 had a 5.7-inch screen, whereas the Pixel 4 XL had a 6.3-inch screen. However as the market standard moves towards all-screen devices, a redesign is likely that would remove the device’s forehead at the top, and probably implement a punch-hole camera and larger screen size.

Battery

By far one of the biggest criticisms of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL was its fast-draining 2800 mAh and 3700 mAh battery respectively. Therefore we expect Google to push the battery to nearer 4,000mAh, or tweak the Soli radar to consume less power.

Connectivity

As with the last few Pixel models, we fully expect the Pixel 4 to support wireless charging.