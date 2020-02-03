When is Dying Light 2 released? What’s it about and is there a trailer?

Zombies are all the rage these days, but this long-awaited sequel takes a different approach to just mowing down the undead. As a powerful inhabitant of humanity’s last great settlement, Dying Light 2 sees you not only battle the infected but also make tough decisions about the future of the city.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Walking Dead-style game…

When is Dying Light 2 released?

Dying Light 2 is expected to be released in 2020. The horror RPG was initially pegged for a spring 2020 release date at E3 2019, but in January 2020 developer Techland announced the game’s release would be delayed indefinitely. A release in the second half of 2020 looks more likely now for Dying Light 2.

What consoles and platforms will Dying Light 2 be released on?

The survival horror will be available on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What’s Dying Light 2 about?

Set 15 years after the original, Dying Light 2 takes place in the last great human settlement, a brutal unforgiving place plunged into a modern dark age. The player becomes Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor with exceptional parkour skills, who can climb, jump and slide across the post-apocalyptic city while making tough choices about the future of society. Like its predecessor, the entire game can be played in 4-player co-op, allowing you to see how other players choices impact the city.

Expect a huge open world to explore, immersive first-person action, impressive movement mechanics and some horrors to face when the sun goes down…

Is there a trailer for Dying Light 2?