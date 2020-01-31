Nintendo Animal Crossing-themed Switch announced – how to pre-order and price

Nintendo has announced a new Animal Crossing-themed Switch console will be on sale from 13th March – that’s one week before the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The new console, which has already been praised for its fresh and cute look, will be available pre-order soon.

The themed console is the full-sized Switch, which means you can play in handheld mode or on your TV by using your dock. The Joy-con controllers also come with it in a pale mint green and a duck egg blue.

The back is embossed with the Animal Crossing pattern too, which is a nice added feature.

The only downside is the console doesn’t come with the new Animal Crossing: Horizons game on the official Nintendo shop. Game does have a bundle offer you can pre-order though for £329.99.

A new carrying case with the same Animal Crossing-themed design and a screen protector is also being released on 13th March.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was set to be released last year, but Nintendo announced at E3 2019 that it would be delayed until 20th March, 2020. You can pre-order it from Amazon for £44.99 or Game for £49.99 (it comes with a tote bag).

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing deals and bundles

If you don’t have a Switch yet there are a few bundle deals you can pre-order.

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing-themed Switch is available from 13th March. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on sale from 20th March, 2020.