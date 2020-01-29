When is Beyond Good and Evil 2 released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Beyond Good and Evil 2 may one of the longest-awaited games out there – since its unveiling in 2017 we’ve seen several impressive trailers and gameplay updates, but any details surrounding its release have been few and far between.

Having said that, here’s what we do know about this ambitious open-world space odyssey…

When is Beyond Good and Evil released?

Beyond Good and Evil 2 currently does not have a release date or expected release window. However, the several reveals from Ubisoft indicate the game is well into production, so a 2020 release isn’t unlikely.

What consoles and platforms will Beyond Good and Evil be available on?

No platforms have officially been confirmed for Beyond Good and Evil 2 yet. PS4 and Xbox One are the most likely candidates however, with a PC, Nintendo Switch or next-gen release also possible.

What’s Beyond Good and Evil 2 about?

A prequel to the 2003 original, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is set in the 24th century and is believed to follow Dakini as she searches for an artefact called Moksha’s Gate, while simultaneously fighting against System 3’s enslavement of human-animal hybrids.

The game will be a third-person action-adventure game set in an open world allowing players to explore the galaxy, and will include both single-player and multi-player support.

A Beyond Good and Evil sequel has been rumoured to be in production since 2007, though the game wasn’t officially announced since 2017. The game’s developers have updated fans on the game through blogs and live streams, and even allowed fans to submit their own artwork to appear in the game.

Can I pre-order Beyond Good and Evil 2?

Yes – Amazon has a pre-order page up for PS4 and Xbox One, though bear in mind the game hasn’t been officially announced for these platforms yet.

Is there a trailer for Beyond Good and Evil 2?

Yes – it will make you wish for a release date even more: