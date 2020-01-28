The best tech deals for eBay’s January payday discount

eBay have just launched their January payday discount coupon, just the thing to mark the end of the longest month of the year. The offer runs across 132 sellers on its site with discounts across loads of great tech brands like Apple, Lenovo and Samsung.

Advertisement

The offer runs from 10am on Tuesday 28th January until one second before midnight on Friday 31st January 2020 and you could save up to £75 per order.

To take part, all you need to do is enter coupon code PAYDAYJAN at the checkout of a participating seller. As long as your order is worth £20 or more (not including postage) and you’re based in the UK, you’re good to go.

There are also fashion and home deals from popular brands like Superdry, Hotpoint and Mountain Warehouse, but the tech deals are where you can make real savings.

We’ve put together the best tech deals for you below.

How much is the eBay January payday discount?

There are three types of discounts; 10% off Tech, 15% off Home and Garden and 20% of Fashion, Health and Beauty.

Tech eBay sellers offering 10% discount:

Home and Garden eBay sellers offering 15% discount:

Fashion, Health and Beauty eBay sellers offering 20% discount:

What are the best tech deals with eBay’s January payday code?

Apple iPhone 11 Unlocked SIM Free Refurbished Smartphone

10% off £629.99 – buy now for £566.99

Samsung QE65Q60RATX 65 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

10% off £1,099.00 (max discount £75) – buy now for £1,024.00

Lenovo Thinkpad X230 Core i5 2.60GHz 16GB Ram Office SSD Windows 10 Laptop

10% off £109.99 – buy now for £98.99

KitchenAid 1.75L Diamond Blender

10% off £99.99 – buy now for £89.99

LG 55SM8600PLA NanoCell Ultra HD 4K TV

10% off £679.00 – buy now for £611.10

KitchenAid Artisan Nespresso Coffee Machine

10% off £209 – buy now for £188.10

Apple iPad Air 2 64GB Refurbished WiFi Space Grey 2nd Generation

10% off £154.99 – buy now for £139.49

KitchenAid Artisan 3.3 L Tilt Head Stand Mixer

10% off £224.99 – buy now for £202.49

Samsung QE49Q60RATXXU 49 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

10% off £699.00 – buy now for £629.10

ASUS X712FA 17.3 Vivobook Laptop Intel i3-8145U

10% off £479.15 – buy now for £431.24

Microsoft Surface 13.5″ Touchscreen Laptop Intel Core i7-7660U 8GB RAM 256GB SSD

10% off £759.99 – buy now for £683.99

Samsung UE50RU7100KX 50 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV

10% off £419.00 – buy now for £377.10

ASUS TUF FX504GD15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+16GB SSD

10% off £629.99 – buy now for £566.99

Advertisement

What are the terms and conditions for eBay’s January payday code?