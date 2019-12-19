Accessibility Links

If you haven't already started your Christmas shopping, there's still time to snap up a deal. Here are some of the best last-minute Christmas gift deals on Amazon to help you out.

Last minute Christmas Deals Amazon

Amazon is a great place to find some last-minute Christmas gifts.

The site is running offers all the way up until the 23rd December so you have until next Monday to order your last-minute gifts for delivery before Christmas.

In true Amazon fashion there are flash deals going live all the time and discounts on everything from Fitbits to coffee machines.

Keep an eye on the Amazon page for last-minute Christmas deals and we’ll update this page as more go live, so check back here for the the best last-minute Christmas deals on Amazon.

Top last-minute Christmas gift discounts on tech

Amazon Echo Dot

Echo Dot, Amazon
Echo Dot, Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is now £24.99 down from £49.99 and available in fours colours. If you’re up for a screen display the Amazon Echo Show 5 was £79.99  and is now £49.99.

Coffee Machines

Christmas Deals Delonghi bean to cup coffee machine
Amazon

For coffee lovers, the De’Longhi bean-to-cup espresso/cappuccino machine with professional 15-bar pump pressure is available for £209.99 (was £299.99). 

Apple Products

Apple iPad Pro, Apple
Apple iPad Pro, Apple

You can save £50 on this 10.2-inch Apple iPad with 32GB now £298.99 down from £349. For slightly more memory, the 128GB version is now £399 (was £449).

Headphones

Christmas Deals Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphone - Matte Gold
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphone – Matte Gold, Amazon

These Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphone have been reduced by over £90 and are now £159 down from £249.95.

You can get the Boltune Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 for £39.96 down from h£53.99, a saving of £14.03.

There’s also up to 40% off Headphones from Bose, Philips, Bowers & Wilkins and more. 

Fitbit

Christmas deals- Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch, Amazon

There’s a great reduction on the Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch, now £127.99 down from £199.99

Braun

Christmas Deals, Braun Series 5 5140 Men's Shaver
Braun Series 5 5140 Men’s Shaver
This Braun Series 5 5140s Men’s Electric Foil Shaver was £199.99 and is now £79.99. You can also save a whopping £350 on theBraun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 Generation IPL, down to £259.99 from £610.

