Best phone deals for December 2019 – offers from EE, O2, BT Vodafone, Three and Tesco Mobile

Good news! Black Friday and Cyber Monday might have passed but some of the major deals and reductions launched by phone brands over that weekend are still lingering. If you’re looking to save some money on a new phone and added gadgets as Christmas approaches, these are some of the best we’ve found.

Advertisement

Apple AirPods are still a popular buy, but they’re not the only brand making top wireless Bluetooth headphones. You can claim the new Silver Galaxy Buds with the Samsung Galaxy 10 on Three for £33 p/m and £49 upfront. There’s also a chance to get a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds Lite with 36 month contract £20 upfront and £34.37 per month on the new Huawei P30 128GB. Mobiles.co.uk is offering £75 cashback on the iPhone XR.

O2 is running offers across its Samsung, Huawei and Oppo phones. Get 90GB for the price of 30GB with the Samsung Galaxy 10, you can claim free Huawei FreeBuds Lite when you buy the Huawei P30 Pro. Save up to £100 on the Sony Experia 5, get £90GB for the price of 30GB with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Claim a JLB Flip speaker when you buy the OPPO Reno 5G and get up to £100 off the Xperia 10.

Carphone Warehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, Fonehouse, EE, Vodafone, Three, and Mobile Phones Direct are competing to provide the best contract deals. Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and Very are also good places to start.

iPhone 11/11 Pro Deals

iPhone XR deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

Samsung

There are some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10. Our top pick is BT’s £27 per month with no upfront cost for a 26-month contract.

Sony Xperia deals

Google Pixel 4 deals

Advertisement

Huawei Deals