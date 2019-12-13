Best phone deals for December 2019 – offers from EE, O2, BT Vodafone, Three and Tesco Mobile
If you're still looking to save some money on a new phone these are some of the best Christmas phone deals
Good news! Black Friday and Cyber Monday might have passed but some of the major deals and reductions launched by phone brands over that weekend are still lingering. If you’re looking to save some money on a new phone and added gadgets as Christmas approaches, these are some of the best we’ve found.
Apple AirPods are still a popular buy, but they’re not the only brand making top wireless Bluetooth headphones. You can claim the new Silver Galaxy Buds with the Samsung Galaxy 10 on Three for £33 p/m and £49 upfront. There’s also a chance to get a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds Lite with 36 month contract £20 upfront and £34.37 per month on the new Huawei P30 128GB. Mobiles.co.uk is offering £75 cashback on the iPhone XR.
O2 is running offers across its Samsung, Huawei and Oppo phones. Get 90GB for the price of 30GB with the Samsung Galaxy 10, you can claim free Huawei FreeBuds Lite when you buy the Huawei P30 Pro. Save up to £100 on the Sony Experia 5, get £90GB for the price of 30GB with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Claim a JLB Flip speaker when you buy the OPPO Reno 5G and get up to £100 off the Xperia 10.
Carphone Warehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, Fonehouse, EE, Vodafone, Three, and Mobile Phones Direct are competing to provide the best contract deals. Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and Very are also good places to start.
iPhone 11/11 Pro Deals
- iPhone 11 128GB – Tesco Mobile, 5GB, £39.25 per month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB – Tesco Mobile, 5GB, £37.75, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB – EE, 64GB, £41 per month, £19 upfront at Fonehouse
- iPhone 11 – O2 (60GB data, £37 p/m) and £75 upfront on Mobiles.co.uk
- iphone 11 64GB refurbished – O2, 45GB, £35 per month, £75 upfront
- Three are offering a free £5 voucher to redeem on accessories if you purchase the new iPhone 11 series online and collect in-store.
- iPhone 11 64GB – O2, 60GB, £33 per month, £140 upfront at Mobiles.co.uk
- iPhone 11 64GB – BT, 45GB, £32 per month, 24 month contract plus a £50 BT Reward Card
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB – Tesco Mobile, 5GB, £47.75 per month, £0 upfront
iPhone XR deals
- Apple iPhone XR – Three, unlimited data, £50 per month, £49 upfront at Three
- Apple iPhone XR – EE, 30GB data, £33 per month, £175 upfront at e2save.com
- iPhone RX 64GB – EE, 75GB, £36 per month, £0 upfront at Fonehouse
- iPhone XR 64GB – 30GB data, £33 per month, £40 upfront at mobiles.co.uk plus £75 cashback
- iPhone XR 64Gb – 60GB data, £37 per month, £60 upfront at mobiles.co.uk plus £75 cashback
Samsung Galaxy S10 deals
There are some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10. Our top pick is BT’s £27 per month with no upfront cost for a 26-month contract.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB – Three, 4GB data, £40 per month, £79 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10E – O2, 128GB, £24 per month, £349 upfront (£100 cashback) e2save.com
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB – Vodafone, 30GB, £33 per month, £35 upfront at E2save
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – £61 p/m, £21 upfront on Vodafone
- Galaxy S10 128GB – Claim the new Silver Galaxy Buds on Three, 4GB £33 per month, £49 upfront
Sony Xperia deals
- Sony Xperia L1: BT, 1GB for £15, 3GB for £17, 6GB for £22 (free £40 reward card), 15GB for £27
- Sony Xperia 10: O2, 1GB, £22.75 per month, £10 upfront
Google Pixel 4 deals
- Google Pixel 4 64GB – O2, 30GB data, £33 per month, £25 upfront at mobiles.co.uk
- Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB – O2, 45GB data, £35 per month, £140 upfront at mobiles.co.uk