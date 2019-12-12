Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Lite best deals for Christmas

The Nintendo Switch was designed to go wherever you do and since its release in 2017, has helped people game in a way that suits them.

Its younger sibling, the Nintendo Switch Lite is smaller in size, super lightweight and designed with on-the-go gaming in mind. You can pop it in your bag for easy travel and because most of the Nintendo Switch library of games has a handheld mode, if you already have a Nintendo Switch, your games should be compatible.

We saw some huge reductions on Nintendo products, games and consoles over Black Friday with most deals sticking around right through to Cyber Monday. Now with Christmas round the corner retailers are flexing new discount deals, perhaps not as drastic as those on Black Friday but still with considerable savings available. Keep an eye on the big players like John Lewis and Amazon who are running flash deals up until the 22nd December.

Nintendo itself is offering the chance to win a Nintendo Family Bundle worth over £1000 delivered in time for Christmas and receive 10% off your next order. The bundle itself includes both a Nintendo Switch Console and Nintendo Switch Lite console plus eight games, two console cases, a selection of merchandise and a Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership. To enter you must request and register the Nintendo’s 2019-2020 catalogue, GamesRadar+ Presents here.

Whether you’re looking for a classic Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch Lite, here are the top Nintendo Christmas deals currently available.

Nintendo Switch deals

You can save £17.99 on a Nintendo Switch Lite plus Nintendo Switch Online 12-month membership at Nintendo.co.uk. The membership gives you instant access to over 65 games, so might make a great combo if you’re already purchasing a console from Nintendo. The website gives you the chance to build your own bundle to save a bit more.

For some added flexibility, Littlewoods has got the Joy-Con twin pack in neon red and blue currently at £89 which can be used independently in each hand or together as one controller to allow more players through one game.

Nintendo Switch Bundle deals

Argos has pretty limited stock on its Nintendo Switch Consoles with improved battery, currently priced at £279.99, but is offering small bundle savings when you buy an additional gear. For example, get a selected controller for the equivalent of £12.99 and save £7 in this offer. There’re also options to save 40% on a selected SanDisk SD card or add a protective shell case for £9.99.

There’s a chance to get Mario Kart 8 in a Deluxe Bundle for £319 at Currys PC World with Joy Con Controllers, Switch Dock + Cable plus Joy Con Strap a grip accessories. Plus Argos is offering a Free LABO Toy-Con 02: Robot kit with the neon console for £279.

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle deals

There are some exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle deals only available on Amazon, including these Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield Game and Sticker sets now £243.98.

You can also get the console in yellow with Overwatch Legendary Edition for £227, Luigi’s Mansion 3 for £243.99, The Witcher 3 now £243.99 or as a throw-back, Tetris 99 + NSO for £219.99. You’re not limited to the yellow console, deals also apply for those in Grey, Turquoise and Pokemon designs but prices my vary so its worth having a look yourself before buying.

When it comes to accessories this Lite carrying Case and Screen Protector come with the console for £213.99 on Amazon.

Mario Kart 8 is available with the console for £219 at Currys PC World giving customers a saving of £19.99 than if they bought separately.

The Best Nintendo Switch Lite deals

If turquoise is your colour of choice, The Game Collection has the Nintendo Switch Lite on sale at £189.95 – the best price we can find so far.

John Lewis and Amazon have the next best deals on the Nintendo Switch Lite offering the console for £198.17 or £199 in a choice of three colours, yellow, blue or grey.

£199.99 seems the most popular retailer price for the Nintendo Switch Lite at the moment, with Zavvi, GAME, BT and Very all stocking the console ahead of Christmas.