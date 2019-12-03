Best Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – today’s NEW offers

Currys PC World knows how to do Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The retailer was one of the best brands to shop for the shopping event in the UK last year, with visits to the site increasing by 20% year on year.

Black Friday may technically be over but, like with most retailers, Currys’ deals will continue to run throughout this week. With click and collect and the Price Match promise, they’re always a good bet.

Best Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday may be behind us, but the weekend and Cyber Monday have plenty of savings still to be had. There are a few good offers ticking along.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is discounted to £299, down from £429. There weren’t many offers on the Series 4 this Black Friday, so it’s good to see it in the Cyber Monday deals. The Fire Stick is also £19.95 down from £39.99. You can also get the NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 month Sky Cinema, Entertainment & Sky Sports Pass for £14.99, saving you £15.

The Nutribullet Magic Bullet is now £34.99 was £39.99, that’s just £5 but you don’t see too many discounts on this normally.

The Google Nest Hub is down to £59 and the Nespresso Lattissima One is now £134 saving you £85, a deal that has been proving popular. If you’re on the hunt for a sound bar, there’s the Samsung Harman/Kardon 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar down to £349, saving you £250. The cordless Dyson V8 is now £299, a saving of £100.

Other deals include: NINJA Smart Screen FreshVac CT660UKV Blender (£149), Drew & Cole Soup Maker (£37.99) and ORAL B Genius Pro 9000 Electric Toothbrush (£119).

Currys Nintendo Switch deals

The Nintendo Switch is priced at £279, which seems to be the mark most retailers are going for in the Black Friday deals. The bundles are better priced with Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Shield Bundle at £309.

Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals

Currys always has good TV deals. The LG 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant was £1,149 now £799, the Samsung 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby was £1,499 now £1,299 and the Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby was £1,999 now £1,799.

Or there’s the Sony Bravia 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant was £999 now £799, or the LG 75″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV was £999 now £849 – the saving is slightly less but the LG has a higher spec.

SAMSUNG UE65RU7020KXXU 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is down to £599. Save £150 off this Samsung TV. Works with Alexa and Google Assistant too. Or there’s the Samsung 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £299, saving you £50.

The LG 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assitant is down to £379, saving you £70 as well. Going a bit more high end there’s the LG 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant for £1,099 saving you £500. With Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and Freeview inbuilt this is on the pricer end for a reason.

The Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is down to £379 too.

If you’re looking at higher-end TVs the LG OLED E0 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Google Assistant. The LG TV was £2,499 in September but is now £1,799 – that’s a saving of £500.

Currys deals on appliances

The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is down to £279, was £499.

There’s £40 off this HOTPOINT Class 4 SI4 854 C IX Electric Oven now £290, and £170 off the SAMSUNG Dual Cook Flex NV75N5641RS Electric Oven reduced to £479. ZANUSSI’s ZOB35471XK Electric oven is down to £209 from £260 and available in stainless steel, black steel or white steel designs.

When it comes to gas hobs, BEKO has one reduced to under £100, now £95 at Currys.

There’s £50 off this BOSCH Series 4 SMV46JX00G Full-size Fully Integrated Dishwasher now £499 down from £599 and you can save £51 on Hoover’s Integrated Under counter fridge now £239.

There are a few good picks in there, such as the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner – £299, or the Dyson Supersonic Gift Edition Hair Dryer – £299. The Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater is also down to £299.

Bigger appliances are also on offer with the LOGIK 7kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine now £179 or the LOGIK 7kg Vented Tumble Dryer White at £149.

Coffee machines are also cropping up with the Nespresso by De’Longhi Lattissima One down to £134 saving you £85. Or there’s the Samsung Harman/Kardon 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar down to £349.

Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday Phone Deals

Samsung

Phone wise, the Samsung Galaxy S10 was £799.99, and is now £629.99 and Huawei P30 Pro was £799.99 now £649.99.

Other phone deals on Currys are: Google Pixel 3a 64GB (£329), Apple iPhone 11 64GB (£729), Samsung Galaxy A10 32 GB (£119.99), Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB (£859) (Update: this is now sold out) and many more.

Currys Laptop Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

The DELL Inspiron 15 3000 15.6″ AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop was £599 and is now £399, saving you £200. The HP 15s-fq1514sa 15.6″ Laptop was £469, and is now £299, and the Lenovo S340 14″ Intel Celeron Chromebook is down from £299 to £179 (saving you £120).

There’s the Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6″ Intel Core i5 laptop 256GB SSD, for £399 – that’s a saving of £130. 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is a sizeable amount of storage too. The Ideapad 15.6″ Intel Core i3 128GB is down to £299 too saving you £100.

The HP Pavilion 14″ laptop is down to £649 too, saving you a nice £300. The same HP Pavilion 14″ laptop but with Intel Core i3 and 128GB is £349 at the moment, that saves you £180, and is a bit more on the affordable side if you don’t need your laptop to be super speedy. Or there’s the same version but Intel Core i5 with 512GB for £499.

The HP 15.6″ Intel Core i3 Chromebook 128GB is down to £399 saving you £100, with a battery life of 13 hours, 8GB RAM and Full HD display this is a nice little laptop for a Black Friday deal.

The Google Pixel Slate 12.3″ Intel Core M3 2-in-1 Chromebook has a whopping £300 off, meaning you pay £449 in the Currys Black Tag Event. You can also get the Google Pixel Slate in a bundle with the Keyword for £449.

If you’re a gamer there’s the ACER Nitro 5 15.6″ AMD Ryzen 5 RX 560X Gaming Laptop, with 256GB and SSD. That comes in at £499, saving you £170. – UPDATE: This has now sold out, if it restocks we’ll update you.

You can save £200 on the ACER Nitro 5 AN517-51 17.3″ Intel Core i7 GTX 1600 Ti Gaming Laptop. That’s with 1TB for £999, which is a great price for so much storage, battery life of up to 7 hours and full HD display.

Currys Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Black & Nest Mini Charcoal Bundle is £74.99, which is a nice bundle if you’re looking to buy both this Black Friday. You can also get the Fitbit Inspire HR Tracker in Lilac with the Google Nest Mini for £74.99.

Currys tech deals

This is a great deal for a PNY Gimble Mobee 2 now £69.99 – an ideal camera accompaniment for capturing steady shots. If you’re into your Polaroid cameras you can get 50 shots for the INSTAX Mini Film for just £29.99, reduced from £37.99.

Save up to £25 on Seagate Storage devices – this 5TB Backup plus is now £89.99 down from £114.99. Get the 4TB for £74.99 and the 2TB gaming model for £69.99.

RYZEN have four core processors all with reductions available. The 7 2700 model is now £150, the 7 2700x now £170, the 5 3400G now £120, the 5 3600x down to £200 and the 7 3800X to £340.

There’s also this HP DESKJET 2620 all-in-one wireless inkjet printer, now £19 down from £29.99.

The Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera is down to £349. That comes with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III & EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Lens. The Canon PowerShot HS Bridge Camera is now £199.

If you’re looking for sound tech there’s the LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for £299, saving you a huge £300. It also has a 2-year guarantee.

Currys Gaming Tech Deals

Save up to £50 on special edition Logitech Gaming Accessories. This G512 SE RGB Mechanical Keyboard is now £100, plus this G332 SE is now £24. The G502 HERO SE has been discounted by £34.99 to £45.

The Razer Black Widow Gaming Keyboard is now £100 down from £140.

Currys Google Home deals

In September 2019, Amazon announced all-new Alexa products including an Echo Dot With Clock and the Amazon Echo Studio. With new products challenging the market, Google has come out all guns blazing.

Google Home Mini is now £19 and the Google Nest Hub Max is now £189. The Echo Dot has also dropped from £49 to £22.

Currys tablet deals

The Apple 10.5″ iPad Pro 2017 256GB in Space Grey is down to £449 – saving you £150.

Last year the 128GB iPad 9.7, that’s the 2018 version, had £30 off and the 32GB had £20 off. It sounds small but every little helps. The Amazon Fire 7 had a much larger price cut from £49,99 to £29.99 and Fire HD 8 went from £79.99 to £49.99. If you’re looking for a kids Fire Tablet, Currys dropped the price to £54.99 but it’s already sold out! We’ll keep you updated if it comes back in stock.

Voucher Code Deals

Save 5% on selected Fujifilm Lenses: FUJI5

This code applies to the FUJ XF80MM F2 .8 and the FUJ FUJI XF55 -200MM

Get 10% off selected Vax floorcare: VAX10

Code applicable to the VAX Platinum Power Max ECB1SPV1 Upright Carpet Cleaner in Black, the VAX Blade 2 MAX VBT3ASV1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner in Grey and the VAX Blade Pro TBT3V1P1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner in Titanium & Teal.

10% off all Smeg kettles and toasters: 10SMEG

Code applicable to the SMEG TSF01PGUK 2-Slice Toaster in Pastel Green, the SMEG KLF03PGUK Jug Kettle in Pastel Green, the SMEG TSF02BLUK 4-Slice Toaster in Black and the SMEG KLF03BLUK Jug Kettle in Black.

20% off marked prices on all HiFis: HF20W31

Code applicable to the PANASONIC SC-HC302 Bluetooth Flat Panel Hi-Fi System, JVC UX-D750 Wireless Traditional and the JVC RD-D70 Wireless Traditional Hi-Fi System.

Save 10% on selected Smart Security lines: BFSEC10

Code applicable to the RING Video Doorbell 2, YALE WIPC-301W Home View IP Smart Camera, YALE WIPC-301W Home View IP Smart Camera and the SWANN SWWHD-FLOCAMW Floodlight Full HD 1080p WiFi Security System.

Buy two Google Home Mini Speakers for only £34: MINI2

Code applicable to the Google Home Mini Speakers.

£50 off the marked price on Intel® Core™ i7 processor powered laptops: INTEL7

Code applicable to the Asus Zenbook, Acer Swift 7 and the Acer Aspire 7.

Save 10% off marked price on Norton: NORTON 10

NORTON Security 2019 – 1 year for 5 devices

NORTON Security 2019 – 1 year for 1 device

NORTON Security 2019 for 3 devices & Wi-Fi Privacy 2019 for 1 device – 1 year

£20 off marked price TVs: BTETVSAVE20

£50 off marketed price TVs: BTETVSAVE50

£50 off when you spend over £500 on 2 or more large kitchen appliances: BLACK50

£30 off marked prices on all built-in appliances over £299: BUILT30

£50 off marked price on all freestanding cookers over £500: BIG50

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Yes! Currys reiterated its Price Match Promise last Black Friday saying: “Find it cheaper at any major retailer, online or in-store, and we’ll match it… even if they’re running an offer-code discount. And if you’ve already bought from us, we’ll give you back the difference up to seven days after your purchase.”

The added benefit of the promise is there’s no mad rush to snatch up a deal, you can check back, peruse our list and take a bit of time because Currys will still match the price.

How does it work you ask? Well, you have to notify Currys of the competitor’s price within seven days of purchase. If you buy something on 29th November that means you have until the following week if another competitor reduces the price on Cyber Monday. Just make sure you have evidence.

Delivery and collect in-store

One advantage of Currys over Amazon is you can click and collect. You can order online and pick up your item in store later in the day rather than wait for it to be delivered. Currys also has its price match promise and protection and support plans with the Team Knowhow.