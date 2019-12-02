GAME Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2019 – best offers on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox and FIFA 20

GAME launched its Black Friday 2019 deals on games, consoles, and tech. All of their deals will remain throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday on 2nd December. The store is a great place to get a bargain on Nintendo Switch bundles, PlayStations, Xbox Ones and the latest games like Fifa 20 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Advertisement

If you’re also looking for an early Christmas gift, there are plenty of bundles including the S4 Pro with FIFA 20 + NOW TV bundle for £299 and the Xbox One S, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and NOW TV for just £179.

They have the Nintendo Switch Lite down to £189, which is the pretty standard Black Friday price.

Here are the best deals from the biggest gaming retailer in the market.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday GAME deals

GAME has plenty of deals live with a few stand out offers. The PS4 Pro with FIFA 20 + NOW TV bundle for £299 or you can get it with Call of Duty Modern Warfare for £199.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is down to £189 – the standard Black Friday price. You can also get the Nintendo Switch Lite bundle for £229, which comes with Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion or FIFA 20, or the Nintendo Switch Lite with Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle for £204 (update: out of stock)

You can get the Xbox One S with 2 months of NOW TV for £129, a saving of £79, or the Xbox One S, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and NOW TV for just £179. We’ve rounded up a few more deals below.

Best PS4 deals

The PS4 hasn’t seen as many Black Friday deals, but there are still a few offers worth checking out. The PS4 Pro, FIFA 20 and NOW TV is now £299 and the PS4, Modern Warefare and NOW TV is £199 – both are new(ish) games. FIFA 20 is one of the most sought after games this year. You can also grab the PS4 Pro Death Stranding Limited Edition bundle for £329.99.

Best Xbox One deals

The bundle to watch is the Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and NOW TV now £299. The XBox One keeps flying off the shelves (or is that basket?) so it’s another one to keep an eye on. This is the best deal we’ve seen so far.

Best Nintendo deals

The Nintendo Switch Lite is £189 at GAME, the Lite is the handheld, lighter and more compact version of the Switch. If you bundle up the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite with a game or two you can get more of saving. The Nintendo Switch with Labo Kit seems to e the popular choice this year.

More Black Friday GAME deals

GAME’s Black Friday deals will stay live until Monday. There are offers across smaller consoles including £15 savings on the DS4 Fortnite now £34.99, PS4, Days Gone now £34.99 also the case for Spiderman on PS4, now £15.99.

The PSVR Starter Pack (update: out of stock) comes with NOW TV, Resident Evil for £179.99, a saving of £89. For Rick and Morty fans, the PSVR Mega Pack 2 with Now TV has been reduced by £99 and is now £209.99 (out of stock).

Save £70 on both the Xbox All Digital V2 (Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Fortnite DLC) now £129.99.

Gaming in comfort makes for the ultimate experience and GAME has massive reductions on its Hyper X gaming chairs. The Commando+ Chair is now £129.99, and the Hyper X Blast Jet Black is £199.99 and its sibling the Hyper X Blast Gaming Chair is £199.99. If you’re looking for total support and control, the HyperX Stealth offers more features and is £229.99.

The Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4, Lego Champions + McLarren Senna LEGO Set is now £179.99.

When it comes to accessories, Xbox One Controllers have been discounted down by £10 to £39.99 and you can save over £16 on the Game Pass Ultimate from £16.49.

GAME’s deals extend right into accessories. Save £40 on the G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse now £39.99. The G332 SE Wired Gaming Headset is now £29.99 down from £49.99 and you can save £70 on the UK Gaming Keyboard, now £59.99.

Nintendo Switch Bundles

GAME has a variety of Nintendo Switch bundles available. From the newer Nintendo Switch (it now has an improved battery) with Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo and Luigi’s Mansion 3 for £359. Or just the Luigi’s Mansion 3 game with the Nintendo Switch for £309. If you’re after the Nintendo Switch Lite you can the console with a game for £229 too. The games available also include The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Pokemon Pikachu and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

FIFA 20

The popular football game FIFA 20 is on offer for £39.99 right now (save £10). There’s also a Champions Edition with additional features for £79.99.

There’s the 500GB PlayStation 4 with FIFA 20 and NOW TV on sale for £299.

Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle

This one is a GAME Exclusive. The bundle includes a custom 1TB PS4 Pro console with a custom Dual Shock 4 wireless controller inspired by the game, and Death Stranding game on Blu-Ray. The Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle is £329.99. (That’s a slight drop from £379)

Forza LEGO Bundle with Need for Speed

The 1TB XBox One S bundle comes with Forza Horizon 4 comes with the LEGO expansion, Need for Speed heat and Fallout 76 as well as NOW TV all for £284. You also get the XBox Game Pass for a month, whereas the NOW TV Entertainment Pass for two months.

Nintendo Switch games

There are quite a few games on offer in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Whether it’s WWE 2k20 or NBA there’s been a discount. Here are our top picks in the GAME Black Friday game sale.

Games and accessories – buy one get one half price

XBox Games and accessories are also buy one get one half price at the moment, as well as PS4 and Nintendo Switch – so you could pick up Wolfenstein for £17.99 new, or The Division 2: Washing DC Edition for £17.99 only at GAME too.

Mortal Kombat 11

Another GAME exclusive here. The Mortal Kombat Kollector’s Edition is available on each device. The PS4 special offer has it at £24.99, the same price as XBox One (update: out of stock) and the Nintendo Switch version is £29.99.

The Kollector’s Edition (they added that K not us) is priced at £169.99 on XBox One, or the Premium Edition is £49.99 on XBox One or £99 on PS4. The full list of variations and prices for Mortal Kombat 11 are all here.

If you’re looking for new games there’s also The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan now £24.99 or Wreckfest for £29.99 (save £3).

WWE 2K20

The professional wrestling game WWE 2K20 standard edition is now available on PS4 and XBox One this Black Friday each for £27.99 down from £49.99. Buying new versions on GAME is currently cheaper than buying pre-owned.

Team Sonic Racing

GAME

The latest Sonic offering Team Sonic Racing on PS4 and XBox is priced at £17.99. You can also get the games cheaper pre-owned (£27.99)

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Nintendo Switch

Wolfenstein’s Deluxe Edition was on special offer for the Half Term deals sale PS4 is back to £17.99 now, XBox One is the same as is PC and the Nintendo Switch. You may be better off waiting for Black Friday judging by the Half Term Sale price drop.

The Witcher

Nintendo Switch

If you’ve already got a Nintendo Switch, The Witcher game might be a good bet at £42.99. Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe. With the Netflix series on the horizon, the game’s popularity only looks to increase.

Advertisement

GAME delivery costs on Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Regular postage on orders from the gaming store is free on orders over £19.95. It’s the same for pre-ordered games and consoles. Next day delivery starts from £1.95 via Royal Mail.