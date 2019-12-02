BT mobile Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals could save you £240

Black Friday isn’t over yet, with many offers still live throughout Cyber Monday. BT has some great Black Friday mobile deals on right now, making it the perfect time to bag yourself a new phone – yes, the deals include the brand new iPhone 11, too.

The BT deals are especially worth it if you already have BT broadband, as further discounts are available to existing customers.

One of the best BT Black Friday mobile deals we’ve found is on the Samsung Galaxy A40. You can get it for £22 per month with no upfront cost for a 24-month contract. The all-rounder plan gives you free BT Sport, free Extra Speed 4G and double the data than usual (12GB). The plan is even cheaper for those with BT broadband, coming in at £17 per month – saving you £240.

The iPhone 11 64GB is also available as part of BT’s Black Friday sale. You can get Apple’s latest model for £63 per month with a £10 upfront cost. It may seem a little hefty, but it does come with double the data it usually does (60GB), BT Sport and free Extra Speed 4G. BT broadband customers get it for £58 per month instead.

There are some great BT Black Friday SIM-only deals on, too. You could grab the 20GB for £20 a month SIM and get a free JBL Soundbar worth £149.99 for free. The deal also applies to Family SIM plans, like the three 25GB bundle for £50 a month.

These SIM-only offers are on until 7th December and come with a 30-day money back guarantee. This gives you the chance to test the plan out and see if it works for you.

We’ve also rounded up the best Black Friday phone deals from across the board, in case you want to compare prices.

We’ll be updating this page so check back for more deals.