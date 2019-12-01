PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday UK deals – best offers on Argos, Amazon and GAME

With the PS5 due out next year, there have been a good number of deals on the PS4 on Black Friday weekend, and offers will continue into Cyber Monday.

Advertisement

If you’re still looking to buy a PlayStation, or you want to upgrade to 4K gameplay, then there’s still time to find a good deal and get the console at a much better price.

£199 is a good price point if you’re looking for a PS4 bundled with a decent game. You can get the console with the ever popular FIFA 20 from Argos for £199. For the same price, GAME are offering the console with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Marvel’s Spider Man or, the new AAA blockbuster, Death Standing. Each GAME bundle also comes with a 2 month NOW TV entertainment pass.

Amazon have a bunch of different bundles that start with the exclusive to Amazon PS hits package that includes Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us. You can get this for £199 or add more games and controllers to create your own bundle. You’ll want to move quickly as a lot of the iterations are selling out.

PS4 Black Friday weekend & Cyber Monday deals

For £199,GAME has a PlayStation 4 deal with the the 500GB PS4, a 2 month NOW TV entertainment pass and one of three games – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Marvel’s Spider Man or Death Standing. You can also get the PS4, a 2 month NOW TV pass, FIFA 20 and an additional Fortnite themed duelshock controller for £219.

GAME also has offers across smaller consoles including £15 savings on the DS4 Fortnite now £34.99, PS4, Days Gone now £34.99 also the case for Spiderman on PS4, now £15.99.

Amazon has an exclusive deal on the PS4 500GB with 3 PS Hits Game Bundle for £199.99 (the price has dropped again). The bundle gets you Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us.

PS4 Pro Black Friday weekend & Cyber Monday deals

Sony

GAME has a new exclusive with the Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle for £329.99 and the 1TB PS4 Pro console with a custom Dual Shock 4 wireless controller inspired by Death Stranding, which comes with the Death Stranding game on Blu-Ray in a bundle for £329. The bundle includes the 1TB console, Dualshock 4 wireless controller and Death Stranding on Blu-ray.

There’s also the 1TB Playstation 4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle with Now TV for £299. For those looking for the FIFA 20 game in a bundle you can get the Playstation 4 Pro 1TB FIFA 20 Bundle with NBA 2k20 and Now TV for £319 at GAME too.

These are also some great deals:

PS4 Slim Black Friday weekend deals

This Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 500GB Bundle is now £199.99 (sold out – will update when back in stock) and PS4 500GB with FIFA 2020 Bundle is now £199.99 at Argos.

PSVR Black Friday weekend deals

There have been Black Friday deals on PSVR in previous years so we’re expecting more this year. Sony’s latest release is the PSVR Mega Pack for £300 with VR Worlds, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 and Everybody’s Golf. At the moment the PlayStation VR mega pack is £209.99 on Amazon. The pack has gone down to £200 before, which is the best price we’ve seen it (UPDATE: Sold out)

The PSVR Starter Pack with NOW TV and Resident Evil is now £179.99, a saving of £89. A Rick and Morty fan? The PSVR Mega Pack 2 with Now TV has dropped £99 and is now £209.99.

Sony

PS4 v PS Slim?

Wondering which one to get. The difference between the PS4 and PS Slim isn’t the specs.

PlayStation – 1.6GHz eight-core processor, 8GB of GDDR5 RAM at 176 GB/s, 500GB hard drive and 1.84 teraflop AMD Radeon GPU at 800MHz.

The Slim’s difference is in the design. The Slim is not just smaller but it has rejected the two-tone, matte/gloss effect opting for a completely matte finish instead.

Should I wait for the PS5?

It may seem the best idea, but the PS5 won’t be out until the end of 2020 – that’s quite a wait. If you can hold off then do, but remember you’ll be paying full price when the PS5 is released, and the PS4 Pro is still a nifty console.

There are plenty of games coming out before the PS5 and you don’t want to miss out on playing The Last of Us Part 2 do you now?

PS4 Black Friday weekend games

Last year God of War dropped to £20.99. This year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has just come out so is unlikely to be reduced, but FIFA 20 is likely to have a price cut and appear in bundles along with Borderlands 3 and Doom Eternal. You could save about £15 when you get them in a bundle.

Games that are slightly older are likely to get the best deals, so look out for Rage 2, Spider-Man and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as well as Kingdom Hearts III.

FIFA 20 is on offer for £36.99 at Amazon (save £11) and £39.99 at GAME. There’s also a Champions Edition with additional features for £79.99. The Mortal Kombat Kollector’s Edition is available on each device. The PS4 special offer has it at £24.99, the same price as XBox One (out of stock). It’s £29.99 for Nintendo Switch.

The professional wrestling game WWE 2K20 standard edition is also on PS4 for £27.99 down from £49.99. Buy them pre-owned for an even bigger discount.

PlayStation Plus Black Friday weekend & Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday could be a good time to top up. In previous years there have been discounts on 12-month subscriptions as well as 15-months.

CDKeys often have the best offers, but Amazon and the official store also have deals on subs.

You also don’t have to wait for your current PlayStation Plus to expire to top it up, you can stack up memberships, so you can get the best deal and just extend the time.

Advertisement

PS4 Black Friday weekend accessories

The DualShock PS4 controller is available at Amazon for £22.99. There are a few new colours in there too. PS4 headsets are currently £15.98, saving you £10.