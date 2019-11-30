Sky Black Friday mega bundle saves you £747 for Cyber Monday
This Sky Black Mega Bundle really earns its title with huge savings on TV and broadband for Black Friday through to Cyber Monday 2019
If you’re on the hunt for a new broadband deal the Sky Black Friday mega bundle is a good option to look at. It’s one of the best broadband deals we’ve seen in the sales.
There are two options with the Sky Black Friday mega bundle, one with the broadband package and one sans it.
If you want the Sky TV package then that’s £53.50 a month, down from £85. If you want broadband in there too that’s £70.50, down from £112. That’s a huge saving.
Black Friday Mega Bundle – 18 month, was £85, now £53.50 – £20 set up
You get all the Sky Sports channels, Sky Cinema, Sky Box sets and Netflix plus kids channels.
Black Friday Mega Bundle and Broadband – 18 month, average speeds 59MB, was £112, now £70.50 – £29.95 set up
With broadband and TV together this is a pretty nice deal. That’s £41.50 off a month, plus all the TV options, Sky box sets, Netflix and Superfast broadband.
