Google Nest Mini, Google Home and Pixel 4 are all in Black Friday deals

If you want a Google Nest Mini or a Google Home there’s a few Black Friday offers to snap up.

While Google is offering discounts on its own products, the big brands like John Lewis and Currys are also offering discounts with guarantees.

Every home speaker is in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale whether you’re looking for the Google Home, Google Home Mini or Nest Mini and Nest Home Video. If you’re also in the market for Google Pixel 4 there are offers with unlimited data and a free Google Home Hub.

The Google Nest Mini is £29 at John Lewis for Black Friday deals, that’s with a 2 year guarantee.

The Google Home Mini is now £19 and Google Home is down to £49.

The Google Nest Home Video Doorbell is £149 saving you £80.

Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL offers

Mobiles.co.uk Free Google Home Hub with selected Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL deals: