Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Google Nest Mini, Google Home and Pixel 4 are all in Black Friday deals

Google Nest Mini, Google Home and Pixel 4 are all in Black Friday deals

Google products have been discounted in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 sale - the Nest Mini is included in the best offers

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
google home mini

If you want a Google Nest Mini or a Google Home there’s a few Black Friday offers to snap up.

Advertisement

While Google is offering discounts on its own products, the big brands like John Lewis and Currys are also offering discounts with guarantees.

Every home speaker is in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale whether you’re looking for the Google Home, Google Home Mini or Nest Mini and Nest Home Video. If you’re also in the market for Google Pixel 4 there are offers with unlimited data and a free Google Home Hub.

The Google Nest Mini is £29 at John Lewis for Black Friday deals, that’s with a 2 year guarantee.

The Google Home Mini is now £19 and Google Home is down to £49.

The Google Nest Home Video Doorbell is £149 saving you £80.

Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL offers

Mobiles.co.uk Free Google Home Hub with selected Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL deals:

Advertisement

Tags

You might like

Apple iPhone 11 64GB

iPhone 11 in Black Friday mobiles.co.uk deal – but not for long!

AO.com Black Friday deals

AO.com Black Friday deals – Google Home for £19 and £100 off appliances

John Lewis Black Friday deals

John Lewis Black Friday deals 2019 – over 20% discounts on Dyson, Bosch until Cyber Monday

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 20: An assortment of newly launched devices, including, an "Echo Input," "Echo Show, "Echo Plus," "Echo Sub," "Echo Auto" and "Firetv Recast" are pictured at Amazon Headquarters, follownig a launch event, on September 20, 2018 in Seattle Washington. Amazon launched more than 70 Alexa-enable products during the event. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) TL

Cyber Monday 2018 Smart Home Technology deals – Amazon, Google, Hive, Nest and more