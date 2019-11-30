Get a free Nintendo Switch with iPhone on EE in Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal

Accessibility Links

There is a great Black Friday deal offering a free Nintendo Switch with a selection of phones including iPhone 11, available this weekend

Black Friday is far from over. There are still plenty of deals floating around this weekend, with offers extending all the way to Cyber Monday on 2nd December.

The iPhone 11 may be Apple’s latest model, but it has been featuring heavily in deals across providers and retailers. One of the best deals we’ve found for iPhone 11 64GB is £63.50 per month with no upfront cost and a FREE Nintendo Switch on EE.

Considering the Nintendo Switch is currently selling for around £279 (and shows no signs of dropping any lower) and a SIM-free iPhone 11 is around the £1,000 mark, it’s a pretty nifty price for two of the most sought-after products in the market.

The deal is exclusive to Fonehouse. The cheapest offer with a free Nintendo Switch is the Nokia 3310 (which is having a bit of a revival) for £20 per month and no upfront cost. The iPhone XR 64GB is also available for £56.50 per month and no upfront cost.

The iPhone 11  64GB with free Nintendo Switch for £63.50 per month deal comes with 15GB data and unlimited minutes and texts.

If you need more data and don’t mind not having the latest Apple model, the iPhone XR 64GB for £56.50 offers 100GB data as well as unlimited texts and minutes.

Note: a free Nintendo Switch is included as part of all of the deals mentioned above, which are for 24-month EE contracts

What other free Nintendo Switch deals can I get?

If you’re on team Android, you can also get a free Nintendo Switch with a Samsung or Huawei phone. There are also older iPhones on the deal too. Some of the best offers include:

We will be updating this page regularly with the latest deals.

