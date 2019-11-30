EE Black Friday deals 2019 – live offers on iPhones, Huawei, Samsung and more

The Black Friday sales are here and so are the big phone deals – whether it’s a new contract with a free Nintendo Switch thrown in, a new handset or a SIM-only deal there are plenty of opportunities to snap up a bargain over the shopping event.

Through the Black Friday weekend into Cyber Monday on the 2nd December, there are a host of deals on iPhone and Android phones. We’ve pulled together some of the best deals from EE on iPhones, Samsung Galaxys and SIM only deals.

Deals tend to sell out fast when it comes to phones, but most of these deals are scheduled to stay live throughout the weekend.

Best EE Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Free Nintendo Switch deal

Fonehouse currently has an exclusive offer on EE contracts that includes a free Nintendo Switch. It’s valid with a range of models, including the iPhone 11 64GB for £63.50 per month with no upfront cost and Samsung and Huawei phones.

The cheapest deal with a free Nintendo Switch is the retro Nokia 3310 for £22.17 per month and no upfront cost.

SIM-only deals

There’s a time-limited offer with 60GB for £20 a month, 4G, unlimited texts and minutes, or for £24 a month there’s 50GB and 100GB for £25 a month with unlimited texts and minutes.

You can also get triple data for up to six months on all data packs on pay as you go bundles.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB

Fonehouse for £19 upfront, £41 a month

Size: 6.1″

6.1″ Memory: 64GB

64GB Camera: 12 MP

12 MP Battery: 3110 mAh

This Apple iPhone 11 is one of EE’s top selling deals and features most of Apple’s newest iPhone features including duel wide and ultra-wide camera lenses.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB

Fonehouse for £19.99 upfront, £36 a month.

Mobiles.co.uk £135 upfront and £31 per month, 30GB data, unlimited texts and minutes

Samsung

Size: 149.99 x 71.6 x 8. mm

149.99 x 71.6 x 8. mm Memory: 512Gb external memory, 128 Internal memory

512Gb external memory, 128 Internal memory Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Battery: 3400mAh

Probably the best deal right now on EE, you get unlimited texts, minutes and 30GB data with the Samsung Galaxy S10 on this 24-month contract, with the same add ons – BT Sport and Apple Music.

If you get it directly with EE there’s 60GB data for a bit extra a month.

Samsung Galaxy A70 128GB

Mobiles.co.uk – Free handset, £23 a month for 2 years, 24GB data, unlimited texts and minutes

Size: 6.7″

6.7″ Memory: 128 GB

128 GB Camera: 32MP + 8MP + 5MP

32MP + 8MP + 5MP Battery: 4500 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A40 64GB

Mobiles.co.uk – Free handset, £14 a month for 2 years

Size: 0.8 x 6.9 x 14.5 cm

0.8 x 6.9 x 14.5 cm Memory: 64 GB

64 GB Camera:

Battery: 3,100mAh

Get 2GB data, unlimited text and unlimited minutes with the Mobiles.co.uk deal on the A40.

Samsung Galaxy A20e 32GB

Mobiles.co.uk – Free handset and £17 a month

Size: screen 5.8″

screen 5.8″ Memory: 32GB, 2GB RAM

32GB, 2GB RAM Camera: 12.98 MP (megapixels)

12.98 MP (megapixels) Battery: 3000 mAh,

Unlimited texts and unlimited minutes, 24GB data – with a free handset and only £17 a month is pretty good. This is a nice little handset if you don’t need too much memory.

Samsung Galaxy A50 128GB

Mobiles.co.uk – Free handset and £21 a month

Size: screen 6.4″, 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm

screen 6.4″, 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm Memory: 64GB 4GB RAM

64GB 4GB RAM Camera: 25 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)

25 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) Battery: 3000 mAh

This Black Friday deal gets you unlimited texts and minutes, plus 24GB data with a free handset.

If you’re looking for an EE deal on Samsung then there’s a full breakdown here.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

EE for £119 a month, £50 phone cost

samsung

Size: 160.9mm x 117.8mm x 6.9mm

160.9mm x 117.8mm x 6.9mm Weight: 276g

276g Memory: 512GB

512GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4235 mAh

If you’ve got 5G in your sights then this could be one for you. It’s pricey at £119 a month, £50 upfront but the 7.3″ screen phone is exclusive to EE.

Google Pixel 4 64GB

e2Save for £33 P/M 24 months, EE from £25 a month, Mobiles.co.uk £75 upfront and £39 a month, Affordablemobiles.co.uk for £41 a month (no upfront cost)

Google

Size: 147.05 x 68.8 x 8.2mm

Weight: 162g

Memory: 64.0 GB

64.0 GB Camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 2800.0 mAh

The Pixel is a great value deal with EE. Unlimited minutes, texts and 10GB data for £50 upfront and £39 p/month. You also get at least 3 months of BT sport and six months of Apple Music. You can claim a free Chromebook 14 if you get the Google Pixel 4 from EE. On Mobiles.co.uk you get 30GB, unlimited texts and minutes for £39 a month and £75 upfront. Plus at affordablemobiles.co.uk you can get triple the data (now 75GB) for £41 p/m with no upfront cost.

Apple iPhone 8

EE for £38 a month, £10 phone cost

Apple

Size: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight: 148g

Memory: 64.0 GB

64.0 GB Camera: 12.0 mp

12.0 mp Battery: Talk Time (Up to) 14.0 hours

The iPhone 8 has an HD Retina Display which isn’t quite as good as the XR LCD but it’s pretty much the same apart from that. It also has a 12MP camera, which is great and it’s a fast little handset.

Apple iPhone XR 128GB

Fonehouse for £41 for 24 months

Apple

Size: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm

Weight: 194g

Memory: 128GB

128GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: Talk time 25 hours

EE’s deal is one of the best on the iPhone XR with 30GB, unlimited texts and minutes for £36 a month and £25 upfront. The deal includes BT sport for 3 months, Apple Music for six and a few extra add ons.

Apple iPhone XR 64 GB

Fonehouse for £36 a month, no upfront cost

Size: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm

Weight: 194g

Memory: 128GB

128GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: Talk time 25 hours

Apple iPhone XS

EE for £64 a month

Apple

Size: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm

Weight: 177g

Memory: 64GB

64GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 20 hours talk time

Slightly more expensive but EE offers unlimited data on the iPhone XS. There’s a £30 phone cost.

Huawei P30 128GB

Fonehouse for £31 and no upfront cost, EE from £39 per month

Huawei

Size: 71.36 x 149.1 x 7.57 mm

Weight: 165g

Memory: 128GB, external 256GB

128GB, external 256GB Camera: 40MP

40MP Battery: 3650.0 mAh

This one comes with 9GB data, unlimited texts and minutes on the 24-month contract for £29 per month and no upfront cost. The Huawei has a ridiculously good camera, which makes it contender when choosing a new phone. The Huawei P20 was the hottest deal last year, with unlimited data, minutes and £29 upfront costs for £40 a month – though that was at Three.

If you get the phone direct from EE you also get a free kids pass on the Huawei Pro along with 30GB data, 4G and £10 off screen protectors and cases for £44 a month and a £30 phone cost.

SIM-free

Don’t forget you can also get deals on SIM-free phones. The P30 and P30 Pro have seen a price drops about £100.

If you check Amazon and eBay you can find a few good SIM-free deals on older phones.

Trade-in your old phone

If you want even more money off you can trade-in your old phone. The price you get can vary widely but check EE (and the other online retailers) for their rates.

How to find the best phone deal on Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2019

Choose your phones

Choose what you want before Black Friday that want you can stick to your guns rather than be tempted by too good to be true deals. In previous year brands have tried to tempt people but slashing prices on cheaper phones.

Research

Make sure you look up the features beforehand. What do you want most? A high spec camera? Look into the battery life, screen, design, size and camera and weigh up your options. You may see a phone with a great camera perfect for that Instagram shot, but not clock it’s terrible battery life if you make a hasty Black Friday purchase.

New or best spec?

When choosing what you want ask yourself whether you want the latest generation. You may have settled on a brand and model, but there’s the question of the generation – older phones drop in price when a new gen is released making it a better option when looking for deals. If you’re ok with that then you can save even more on Black Friday. The same works the other way, check when a phone was released so you’re not getting a cheap deal on an out-of-date phone.

Two-for-one

Look for special offers. If you and a friend want to get new phones you could snap up a two-for-one offer. We saw these deals last year and they came with real savings, up to half price in some cases.

4G or 5G?

EE is likely to go head to head with Vodafone when it comes to 5G offers. The tech is very new so you’re not very likely to find unlimited deals, but you could get a decent phone like the OnePlus 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 9 with 5G and 30-60GB data at a slightly lower price. If you were looking at 5G anyway it’s worth waiting and getting something within the ballpark of £55 to £75 with a phone included.

Where can I find the best phone deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

We’ll update this page with the best EE offers, but your best bet for a deal will probably come from online retailers outside of the main networks.