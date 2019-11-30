Currys TV deals: Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on Samsung, LG and more

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your TV, Currys has some amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live right now. The electrical retailer is extending its sale all the way to Cyber Monday on 2nd December.

Advertisement

Some of our top picks include LG’s C9 55″ Smart TV, reduced from £1,799 to £1,299. It’s the latest in LG’s OLED range, and offers pictures with smooth motion and enhanced colours. The earlier model, LG’s B9 55″ Smart TV, has most of the same features and comes in at £1,099, saving you £500.

For TVs under £1,000, we really like Philips’ Ambilight 75PUS6754/12 which is currently on sale for £899 instead of £1,499, saving you £600 – one of the best deals on this model we’ve seen.

To help you navigate Currys best Black Tag TV deals, we’ve broken them down for you and will be updating this page regularly.

Best Currys TV deals under £1,500

Considering LG makes OLED panels for the likes of Sony and Panasonic, it would make sense to buy an OLED model directly from the brand. This one also comes with built-in Google Assistant, which allows you to change the channel using your voice.

The B9 has most of the same features as the C9, but comes in at just £1,099.

Best Currys TV deals under £1,000

One of the most interesting features of this Samsung model is its Universal Guide, which recommends popular shows and content tailored specifically for you. Maybe you’ll finally spend less time flicking through Netflix and more time actually watching the things you love?

Currys has knocked off £600 from this Philips model as part of its Black Tag event. It’s equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, so you can enjoy your binge session, console game or blockbuster with surround sound and crisp graphics.

At 65″ and featuring cinematic Dolby Atmos, this LG TV will give you a home cinema experience.

Fancy asking your TV what the weather’s looking like for the day or change the channel with gestures? Give it a try with the UM7610, availeble for £699 at Currys.

Advertisement

The cheapest Currys Black Tag deal we’ve found is this LG SM8200 TV.