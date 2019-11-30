Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Currys TV deals: Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on Samsung, LG and more

Currys TV deals: Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on Samsung, LG and more

Our round-up of Currys best Black Friday deals could save you up to £600 on the latest Smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Philips

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Samsung QE55Q80RATXXU 55 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your TV, Currys has some amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live right now. The electrical retailer is extending its sale all the way to Cyber Monday on 2nd December.

Advertisement

Some of our top picks include LG’s C9 55″ Smart TV, reduced from £1,799 to £1,299. It’s the latest in LG’s OLED range, and offers pictures with smooth motion and enhanced colours. The earlier model, LG’s B9 55″ Smart TV, has most of the same features and comes in at £1,099, saving you £500.

For TVs under £1,000, we really like Philips’ Ambilight 75PUS6754/12 which is currently on sale for £899 instead of £1,499, saving you £600 – one of the best deals on this model we’ve seen.

To help you navigate Currys best Black Tag TV deals, we’ve broken them down for you and will be updating this page regularly.

Best Currys TV deals under £1,500

LG’s OLED55C9MLB 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant – £1,299 instead of £1799 (save £500)

LG OLED55C9MLB 55 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant
LG OLED55C9MLB 55″ Smart TV

Considering LG makes OLED panels for the likes of Sony and Panasonic, it would make sense to buy an OLED model directly from the brand. This one also comes with built-in Google Assistant, which allows you to change the channel using your voice.

LG OLED55B9PLA 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant – £1,099 instead of £1,599 (save £500)

LG OLED55B9PLA 55 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant
LG OLED55B9PLA 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant

The B9 has most of the same features as the C9, but comes in at just £1,099.

Best Currys TV deals under £1,000

Samsung’s QE55Q80RATXXU 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby – £999 instead of £1,399 (save £400)

Samsung QE55Q80RATXXU 55 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby
Samsung QE55Q80RATXXU 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby

One of the most interesting features of this Samsung model is its Universal Guide, which recommends popular shows and content tailored specifically for you. Maybe you’ll finally spend less time flicking through Netflix and more time actually watching the things you love?

Philips’ Ambilight 75PUS6754/12 75″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV- £899 instead of £1,499 (save £600)

Philips Ambilight 75PUS675412 75 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Philips Ambilight 75PUS6754/12 75″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV

Currys has knocked off £600 from this Philips model as part of its Black Tag event. It’s equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, so you can enjoy your binge session, console game or blockbuster with surround sound and crisp graphics.

LG 65SM8500PLA 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant – £849 instead of £1,199 (save £350)

LG 65SM8500PLA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant
LG 65SM8500PLA 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant

At 65″ and featuring cinematic Dolby Atmos, this LG TV will give you a home cinema experience.

LG 65UM7610PLB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant – £699 instead of £999 (save £300)

LG 65UM7610PLB 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant
LG 65UM7610PLB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant

Fancy asking your TV what the weather’s looking like for the day or change the channel with gestures? Give it a try with the UM7610, availeble for £699 at Currys.

LG 55SM8200PLA 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant – £599 instead of £799 (save £200)

LG 55SM8200PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant
LG 55SM8200PLA 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant
Advertisement

The cheapest Currys Black Tag deal we’ve found is this LG SM8200 TV.

Read more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019

Your guide to the best Black Friday deals – what to buy and where to buy it

Mobile phone Black Friday deals – Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei and more

Currys Black Friday deals – Live offers on TVs and more

Amazon Black Friday deals – from Echo Dot to Kindles, what deals to look for 

Sky Black Friday deals – Half price TV packages

John Lewis Black Friday deals – 20% discounts from Dyson, Bosch and more

AO.com Black Friday deals – electrical appliances to tech, 4K TVs and gaming

Argos Black Friday deals – Crazy Code offers and offers to expect

eBay Black Friday deals – Live vouchers

GAME Black Friday deals – Half Term offers and bundle sale 

Apple Black Friday deals – where to look and why to steer clear of the Apple Store

EE Black Friday deals – this year’s sale and phone deals 

PS4 and Pro Black Friday deals – bundles, games and offers

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals – bundles, predictions and games

Black Friday TV deals – TV offers and deals 

Black Friday broadband deals – From Sky, BT, TalkTalk and more

Tags

You might like

nintendo switch

Get a free Nintendo Switch with iPhone on EE in Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 20: An assortment of newly launched devices, including, an "Echo Input," "Echo Show, "Echo Plus," "Echo Sub," "Echo Auto" and "Firetv Recast" are pictured at Amazon Headquarters, follownig a launch event, on September 20, 2018 in Seattle Washington. Amazon launched more than 70 Alexa-enable products during the event. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) TL

Cyber Monday 2018 Smart Home Technology deals – Amazon, Google, Hive, Nest and more

Sky Mega Bundle

Sky Black Friday mega bundle saves you £747 for Cyber Monday

Currys PC World Black Friday. Getty Images, TG

Huge Currys PC World Cyber Monday deals 2018 UK – 4K TVs, VR, Nintendo Switch and bluetooth headphones