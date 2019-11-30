Currys TV deals: Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on Samsung, LG and more
Our round-up of Currys best Black Friday deals could save you up to £600 on the latest Smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Philips
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your TV, Currys has some amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live right now. The electrical retailer is extending its sale all the way to Cyber Monday on 2nd December.
Some of our top picks include LG’s C9 55″ Smart TV, reduced from £1,799 to £1,299. It’s the latest in LG’s OLED range, and offers pictures with smooth motion and enhanced colours. The earlier model, LG’s B9 55″ Smart TV, has most of the same features and comes in at £1,099, saving you £500.
For TVs under £1,000, we really like Philips’ Ambilight 75PUS6754/12 which is currently on sale for £899 instead of £1,499, saving you £600 – one of the best deals on this model we’ve seen.
To help you navigate Currys best Black Tag TV deals, we’ve broken them down for you and will be updating this page regularly.
Best Currys TV deals under £1,500
LG’s OLED55C9MLB 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant – £1,299 instead of £1799 (save £500)
Considering LG makes OLED panels for the likes of Sony and Panasonic, it would make sense to buy an OLED model directly from the brand. This one also comes with built-in Google Assistant, which allows you to change the channel using your voice.
LG OLED55B9PLA 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant – £1,099 instead of £1,599 (save £500)
The B9 has most of the same features as the C9, but comes in at just £1,099.
Best Currys TV deals under £1,000
Samsung’s QE55Q80RATXXU 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby – £999 instead of £1,399 (save £400)
One of the most interesting features of this Samsung model is its Universal Guide, which recommends popular shows and content tailored specifically for you. Maybe you’ll finally spend less time flicking through Netflix and more time actually watching the things you love?
Philips’ Ambilight 75PUS6754/12 75″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV- £899 instead of £1,499 (save £600)
Currys has knocked off £600 from this Philips model as part of its Black Tag event. It’s equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, so you can enjoy your binge session, console game or blockbuster with surround sound and crisp graphics.
LG 65SM8500PLA 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant – £849 instead of £1,199 (save £350)
At 65″ and featuring cinematic Dolby Atmos, this LG TV will give you a home cinema experience.
LG 65UM7610PLB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant – £699 instead of £999 (save £300)
Fancy asking your TV what the weather’s looking like for the day or change the channel with gestures? Give it a try with the UM7610, availeble for £699 at Currys.
LG 55SM8200PLA 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant – £599 instead of £799 (save £200)
The cheapest Currys Black Tag deal we’ve found is this LG SM8200 TV.
Read more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019
Your guide to the best Black Friday deals – what to buy and where to buy it
Mobile phone Black Friday deals – Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei and more
Currys Black Friday deals – Live offers on TVs and more
Amazon Black Friday deals – from Echo Dot to Kindles, what deals to look for
Sky Black Friday deals – Half price TV packages
John Lewis Black Friday deals – 20% discounts from Dyson, Bosch and more
AO.com Black Friday deals – electrical appliances to tech, 4K TVs and gaming
Argos Black Friday deals – Crazy Code offers and offers to expect
eBay Black Friday deals – Live vouchers
GAME Black Friday deals – Half Term offers and bundle sale
Apple Black Friday deals – where to look and why to steer clear of the Apple Store
EE Black Friday deals – this year’s sale and phone deals
PS4 and Pro Black Friday deals – bundles, games and offers
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals – bundles, predictions and games
Black Friday TV deals – TV offers and deals
Black Friday broadband deals – From Sky, BT, TalkTalk and more