Best Black Friday TV deals – plus Cyber Monday offers on LG, Samsung and Sony Bravia

When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, tech often delivers some of the best offers, especially when you’re shopping for a new TV.

There are big discounts to be had on TVs, not just on Black Friday but through the weekend into Cyber Monday (2nd December).

The big brands are still cutting the price on new TV sets to squeeze out more sales, while the online retailers are dropping the prices on the older TVs to shift them before the new stock for 2020 comes in.

Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Argos are all taking part in the fiesta.

Where to get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deal?

There are plenty of online retailers still taking part from John Lewis to Argos, Amazon, and Currys. A lot kicked off discounts early but most of the deals are staying live over the weekend into Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.

It’s like Black Friday and Cyber Monday was made for TV bargains. Over the past few years, hefty discounts have dropped on Black Friday and Cyber Monday covering everything from the high-end TVs to 4K.

If you’re looking for a 4K Smart TV, this 50 inch Hitachi 50HK25T74U at £249.99 is a great price, a saving of £120. The Philips 58″ 58PIS6203 Smart 4 LED TV with HDR has a £70 reduction bringing the price to £379.

Amazon has a huge £700 saving on the LG Electronics OLED55B9PLA 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play, now £1,099. The Sony BRAVIA KD55XG81 55-inch LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart Android TV with voice remote has had another chunk discounted, bringing then saving to £500 and the price to £599.

John Lewis have a £500 saving on The Frame by Samsung. This 49″ QLED TV with art mode and no-gap wall mount is down from £1,499 to £999. The Sony Bravia KD55AG8 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 55″ is down to £1,299, another £500 saving.

Currys are running the following discount codes for the duration of the period:

£20 off marked price TVs at Currys: BTETVSAVE20

£50 off marketed price TVs at Currys: BTETVSAVE50

Best Black Friday TV deals

Amazon TV deals

There's a huge £700 saving to be made on the LG Electronics OLED55B9PLA 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart OLED TV with Freeview Play, now £1,099.

This Sony BRAVIA KD55XG81 55-inch LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart Android TV with voice remote, is reduced by 45% and also works with voice-controlled devices, now £599 down from £1099.

If you’re a fan of voice-controlled technology, the LG 49SM8500PLA 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart NanoCell LED TV with Freeview Play comes with built-in Alexa and Ultra HD 4K resolution – four times that of full HD. Now £499.

You can get instant access to a huge collection of films and series with the Saphi Smart TV in this Philips 65PUS6754/12 65-Inch 4K UHD, now £599 saving customers £50.

The LG 49SM8500PLA 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart NanoCell LED TV with Freeview Play was £599 but is now £529.

The Toshiba 43UL5A63DB 43-Inch Smart 4K Ultra-HD comes at a bargain price for a 4K TV, and comes with a Toshiba Connect USB Alexa Microphone to control your TV, play music, hear the news and more.

Argos TV deals

Argos has some good deals on 4K TVs, with the Samsung 55″ UE55RU7020 Smart 4K HDR LED TV (was £429) now £399, or the Hitachi 50″ 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED TV(was £369.99) now £249.99 saving you £120. Although not Black Friday specific, this Bush 32″ Smart HD Ready LED TV also has £20 off, bringing the price to £149.99.

If you’re looking for size rather than a raft of features, Argos has this LG TV 60″ for £429 which is a pretty good price.

For those not worried about 4K, the Panasonic 49 Inch TX-49GS352B Smart Full HD LED TV offers a big screen TV for the low price of £279, down from £349.

John Lewis TV deals

The Sony Bravia KD65AG8 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 65″ was £2,599 now £1,999 (saving £600) and Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 49″ was £999 now £799.

The Philips LED Android TV 55″ – was £999 now £849. You save £150, and there’s that 5-year guarantee too. Panasonic TX-55GZ1500B (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 55″, was £1,999 now £1,699 – that’s a cool £300 off.

The 55″ QE55Q85R 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is down to £1,299 which includes a saving of £300 plus the Apple TV App.

You can claim a Note 10+ 5G when you purchase this QLED 8K TV, now £2,699. Save £500 on The Frame (2019) QLED Art Mode 49″ TV with No-Gap Wall Mount. £169 savings are also available on bundles. But if you’re looking for something for a lower cost, the Sony Bravia KD49XG8196 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV could be a great option. You can save £100 on this 49″ TV, now available for £549.

For a high-end option, you can save £2,000 on the LG OLED65W9PLA (2019) Signature OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV at £3,999.

One of the most popular choices is the Samsung UE43RU7100 (2019) HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. The 43″ set with TV Plus and Apple TV is now at £339 for a saving of £40.

Currys PC World TV Deals

Currys

Currys has this Philips 55PUS7334 55″ Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra HD Android TV for £499 down from £749 – that’s 33 per cent off (update: this is now out of stock). Amazon has it for £449 too (for those Prime users). The TV comes with Ambilight, which basically means the intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV panel cast colours on your screen onto the wall behind it creating a tailored, real-time light show. You also get Google Assistant. Features include:

Ambilight LED lighting for immersive entertainment

Picture quality: 1700 PPI

HDR: Dolby Vision / HDR10+

Catch-up TV & 4K streaming

Freeview HD

Samsung’s UE65RU7020KXXU 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is down to £599, saving you £150. This TV works with Alexa and Google Assistant which is an added bonus. The 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is also on sale for £299, saving you £80.

The Samsung 58″ Smart 4K TV is a big-screen option that comes in under £500. This falls between your sizeable 60″ and your tighter 55″, but is still a good size for those looking for a cinematic feel at a lower price point. You save £60. The Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is down to £379. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Currys’ has dropped the price on the LG OLED 65″ Smart 4K TV to £2,499 from £3,499 (update: this is now out of stock) – that’s a whopping saving of £1,000. Currys gives you a five-year guarantee as well, plus there’s a chance to get a Google Nest Mini for only £10 with this purchase. The LG 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant is down to £379, saving you £70.

Going a bit more high end there’s the LG 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant for £1,099 saving you £500. This comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and Freeview

More top picks from Currys:

How to get the best TV deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday

When there are so many offers about it can be hard to see what’s best to opt for. It’s best to do a bit of homework beforehand. Settle on what sort of TV you want beforehand so you don’t make any hasty decisions.

Remember to check what the prices were as many retailers up the price in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday so prices look better than they are. There are plenty of price checkers you can use, and we’ll be sifting through all the deals and highlighting the best ones for you here.

Be flexible too, don’t set your heart on one item unless you’re willing to walk away. Have a shortlist of TVs you’re happy to buy.

Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday is on 2nd December but Cyber Weekend kicks off as soon as Black Friday comes to an end 00:01 Saturday, 30th November. Amazon is a great place for Cyber Monday TV deals as well as Argos.

Check back on this Black Friday and Cyber Monday best deals guide for updated offers over the weekend.