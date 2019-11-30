Get Apple AirPods now £115 in eBay Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal

If you’ve been on the hunt for some new Apple AirPods, Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the perfect times to take the plunge and invest in these quality wireless headphones.

As they’re in such high demand, deals and offers are constantly fluctuating, and when the prices do drop, they sell out fast. We recommend grabbing them while you can if and when you see a good deal. Luckily, we’ve been on the hunt for the best offers on AirPods out there and will be updating this page.

The best price for Apple AirPods right now is £115.90 instead of £159 on eBay. They’re also available for £129 from Very, £138 from Currys and John Lewis, and £139 from Argos.

Amazon had a flash sale this morning, with AirPods going for £119.99 for a brief period. Unsurprisingly, the deal is currently not on and the AirPods have sold out on the retailer – for now.

You can also buy AirPods directly from the Apple Store. The tech giant doesn’t really offer Black Friday or Cyber Monday discounts. If you do purchase the AirPods directly from the AppleStore for £199 or £159, you do get a £20 gift card and a free laser engraving.

The AirPods Pro, Apple’s latest wireless earphone with active noise-cancelling tech, are currently not part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals but we’ll update you if that changes.

