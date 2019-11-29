Sky Black Friday deals – Half price Sky TV packages, plus existing customer offers

Black Friday has arrived bringing with it deals on TV packages, mobile contracts, and broadband – Sky has all three with some strong deals that are live throughout the weekend.

The best Sky deal so far is the half price all-inclusive bundle (Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, Ultimate On Demand, HD, Sky Q experience). At £64, that saves you almost 50% off the normal £106 price tag.

When building a TV package, many of the most popular packs are 50% off. You can add Sky Sports for £15, down from £30, and Sky Cinema for £9.50, down from £19.

Sky Black Friday deals for existing customers

While many of Sky’s deals are aimed at attracting new customers, existing customer still get offers and upgrades, log in first and check the page here.

Sky Black Friday deals

Sky TV Black Friday deals

You can get a range of Sky TV packages with its Black Friday offer. The Black Friday Mega Bundle gets you everything in HD with every Sky Sports Channel, box sets and it saves you £31.50 a month, as part of Sky’s 50% off packages. The Entertainment, Sports and Cinema bundle was £67 and is now £42.50 for 18 months. Here are the best bundles below.

The best price is on the Sky TV and Netflix all in one package (300 channels, Netflix on Sky Q) down from £34 to £28 a month for 18 months. The set up cost is £20. There’s also Sky, Netflix and Sky Cinema all in HD for £40 a month for 18 months down from £50. Set up cost is £20.

Sky has a few add ons too. If you add Spotify Premium you get three months free.

Sky TV & Broadband

You can get 30% off Broadband Superfast, or bundle the Entertainment Package with Broadband for £39. There’s a few variations, which we’ve broken down here:

Sky Mobile

If you’re in the market for a new phone there’s a selection of Samsung phones from £19 a month.

Save up to £324 on selected Samsung phones – from £19 p/m

Save £180 on iPhone 11 – £36 p/m

Save 33% on 8GB data plan – £10 p/m

BT Sport

New and existing BT TV customers can add BT Sport to their current package for £5 per month. For Sky TV customers, BT Sport can be added for just £10 per month. If you have Sky or TalkTalk already but don’t have BT Broadband you can add it for £20 per month – saving a nice £240 over two years.

Tips for getting the best deal

Working out how to get the best offer can prove complicated on Black Friday as all the brands push their TV, broadband and mobile packages. The best way to ensure you get a good discount is to plan ahead. Sky lets you build your package and check the cost online. If you do this before Black Friday you can compare the prices and check that you’re actually getting a good deal.

You can add in extras like mobile contracts and broadband to give yourself a few comparison options. There are also a few free extras to keep an eye out for. Factor in installation costs as that can bump up the price, taking it from a saving to a similar offer to a competitor’s deal.

Check back for the latest Sky Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals and offers, we’ll be updating this page in the lead up to the shopping event.