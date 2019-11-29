Google Nest Mini, Google Home and Pixel 4 are all in Black Friday deals
Google products have been discounted in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 sale - the Nest Mini is included in the best offers
If you want a Google Nest Mini or a Google Home there’s a few Black Friday offers to snap up.
While Google is offering discounts on its own products, the big brands like John Lewis and Currys are also offering discounts with guarantees.
Every home speaker is in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale whether you’re looking for the Google Home, Google Home Mini or Nest Mini and Nest Home Video. If you’re also in the market for Google Pixel 4 there are offers with unlimited data and a free Google Home Hub.
The Google Nest Mini is £29 at John Lewis for Black Friday deals, that’s with a 2 year guarantee.
The Google Home Mini is now £19 and Google Home is down to £49.
The Google Nest Home Video Doorbell is £149 saving you £80.
Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL offers
Mobiles.co.uk Free Google Home Hub with selected Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL deals:
- Google Pixel 4 with Unlimited Data and Free Google Home Hub for just £31 per month
- Google Pixel 4 with 60GB Data and Free Google Home Hub for just £28 per month
- Google Pixel 4 XL with 45GB Data and Free Google Home Hub for £35 per month
- Google Pixel 4 XL with 60GB Data and Free Google Home Hub for £37 per month