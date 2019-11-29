Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals – best offers on phones plus free Nintendo Switch

Carphone Warehouse has gone all-in on the bargains this Black Friday with strong offers through to Cyber Monday, 2nd December.

The store has some of the best Black Friday deals when it comes to phones, especially if you want to connect to its virtual mobile network, iD.

Carphone Warehouse also has the widest range of brands and handsets including Vodafone, EE, Three, O2 contracts and iPhones to Samsung and Google Pixel. The retailer tends to wait until the big day to reveal its deals, but looking at last year’s offers we can get a fair idea of what to expect. Carphone Warehouse has a dedicated Black Friday event page, we’ve picked some of our top deals and will be updating this throughout the day.

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals

Carphone Warehouse is offering a free Nintendo Switch Lite with selected phone contracts. You can get everything from an iPhone to Samsung in the offer on a range of plans. Then you just have to claim your Nintendo Switch Lite. They’re also offering a year’s Apple TV+ subscription with certain Apple devices. Check out all the phones included on the dedicated Carphone Warehouse page.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Pro

You can get the latest Apple models with £50 off on a new SIM free iPhone 11 Pro Max and £40 off on a SIM free iPhone Pro.

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 is one of Carphone Warehouse’s limited Black Friday deals. This one is on Vodafone £33 for 24 months with a £99 upfront cost and 60GB data.

You can also get it SIM free and save £30.

Apple iPhone XR 64GB

If you want to pay less upfront, the Apple iPhone XR is available for £33 monthly with a £29.99 upfront payment and triple data.

Apple iPhone 8

The most enticing deal we’ve found on the Apple iPhone 8 is a Netflix-friendly 60GB data and unlimited texts / minutes for only £33 per month with no upfront cost. If you don’t need all that data then on iD mobile you get the iPhone 8 with 1GB data, unlimited mins and texts all for £25.99 a month, no upfront cost.

Vodafone is the best offer so far, but if you’re loyal to another network then on O2 the iPhone 8 is £37 a month, no upfront cost, with 60GB data, unlimited text and minutes. EE goes one better for £37 a month you get 75GB data, unlimited texts and minutes, plus you get three months BT Sport with another online only deal.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

If you’re happy with your current contract, you can get a SIM free Samsung Galaxy S10e for £499.99 instead of £669.99.

If you don’t need a lot of data you can get the Samsung Galaxy S10e for £29.99 a month, £99 upfront cost with 1GB. You can claim Galaxy Buds when you buy the handset too.

Mid-level data users will be better off with the Vodafone package which will get you 20GB for £33 per month and a £79.99 upfront cost

Samsung Galaxy S10

The latest Samsung Galaxy S10 Vodafone deal will give you 60GB for £37 monthly. The best part? There’s no upfront payment.

Google Pixel 4

You can save £70 on the Google Pixel 3a which was £399, now £329.

Huawei P30 Lite

In the Black Tag event the Huawei P30 Lite is down to £229.99, saving £50. Or you can get in on a contract with 5GB data for £24 per month and no upfront cost.

Huawei P30 Pro

If you go for the Huawei P30 Pro instead, you can get it with 60GB for £37 monthly and £0 upfront cost via Vodafone. It’s also an exclusive Black Tag deal, so hurry before it expires!

Samsung Galaxy A70

Save £40 on the SIM free deal on the Samsung Galaxy A70 now £329.99.

SIM Only Deals

There are a few SIM only deals live on Carphone Warehouse already too.

Get 20GB for £14 on Virgin Media on a great value on a data plan, or there’s a gig for a £1 with the 10GB for £10 deal on iD mobile.

You get £50 cashback on Vodafone Unlimited for £23 and on O2 there’s 100GB for £30 with £120 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Carphone Warehouse has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 inch 4G Tablet for £13 per month, £29 upfront cost. The latest version of the tablet gives you 8GB data.

What should I look out for?

Monthly contracts with smaller upfront fees are worth looking out for. Android phones like Huawei P30 and Google Pixel 3a are two to keep an eye on. Very different in price and tech they’re both good phones worth picking up on offer.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is new to Carphone Warehouse, £9.99 upfront contracted.

Carphone Warehouse has previously offered ‘free’ phone deals as part of the pay-as-you-go offers on Black Friday, we’d add these are often Alcatel if that sways you.

How much is Carphone Warehouse’s delivery?

Carphone Warehouse offers free next-day delivery via DPD.

Where else can I find a good phone deal?

If you’re looking around for the best offer, John Lewis always has a good iPhone deal and with the iPhone 11 out there’s bound to be a nice discount on the iPhone XS and XR. Take a look at Mobiles.co.uk and e2save too – part of Carphone Warehouse’s family, and Fonehouse.

Check back on this Black Friday best deals guide for updated offers over the day.