Best Black Friday TV deals – live offers on LG, Samsung and Sony Bravia

When it comes to Black Friday deals tech often delivers some of the best offers, especially when you’re shopping for a new TV.

There are big discounts to be had on TVs, not just on Black Friday itself but through to Cyber Monday (2nd December).

Wednesday saw this Philips Ambilight TVs sell out fast with customers making savings of £250. EE was offering a free 43″ Toshiba 4K TV when you bought a Samsung or Huawei handset. Deals like these were a taster of what’s just about come.

The big brands are cutting the price on new TV sets to squeeze out more sales, while the online retailers are dropping the prices on the older TVs to shift them before the new stock for 2020 comes in.

Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Argos are all taking part in the fiesta.

Where to get the best Black Friday TV deal?

There are plenty of online retailers taking part from John Lewis to Argos, Amazon, and Currys. Most kicked off discounts early but the deals will usually stay live until Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.

Best Black Friday TV deals

It’s like Black Friday was made for TV bargains. Over the past few years, hefty discounts have dropped on Black Friday and Cyber Monday covering everything from the high-end TVs to 4K.

If you’re looking for a 4K Smart TV, this 50 inch Hitchi 50HK25T74U at £249.99 is a great price, a saving of £120. The Philips 58″ 58PIS6203 Smart 4 LED TV with HDR has a £70 reduction bringing the price to £379.

Amazon have a huge £700 saving on the LG Electronics OLED55B9PLA 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play, now £1,099. The Sony BRAVIA KD55XG81 55-inch LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart Android TV with voice remote has had another chunk discounted, bringing then saving to £500 and the price to £599. Act quickly though because

John Lewis have a £500 saving on The Frame by Samsung. This 49″ QLED TV with art mode and no-gap wall mount is down from £1,499 to £999. The Sony Bravia KD55AG8 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 55″ is down to £1,299, another £500 saving.

Currys are running the following discount codes for the duration of the period:

£20 off marked price TVs at Currys: BTETVSAVE20

£50 off marketed price TVs at Currys: BTETVSAVE50

Amazon TV deals

There’s a huge £700 saving to be made on the LG Electronics OLED55B9PLA 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart OLED TV with Freeview Play, now £1,099. The Sony BRAVIA KD55XG81 55-inch LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart Android TV with voice remote has had another chunk discounted, bringing then saving to £500 and the price to £599.

This Sony BRAVIA KD55XG81 55-inch LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart Android TV with voice remote, is reduced by 45% and also works with voice controlled devices, now £599 down from £1099.

If you’re looking for new features without breaking the bank, this Philips 43PUS6754/12 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV was £400 and is now £329.

For a good budget option, the Toshiba 24WL3A63DB 24-Inch HD Ready Smart TV with Freeview Play is a great budget option, coming in at £149 down from £179.

This 2019 Philips 43PUS6754/12 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV could be a great option for movie-lovers on a budget, featuring Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and a 43″ screen to make every viewing experience immersive, and is now £349 down from £400. Customers can save £10% on Sonos Sound Bars with their purchase.

The Toshiba 24WL3A63DB 24-Inch HD Ready Smart TV with Freeview Play is now £149 and offers great visual detail, with HD picture quality for increased clarity.

If you’re a fan of voice controlled technology, the LG 49SM8500PLA 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart NanoCell LED TV with Freeview Play comes with built in Alexa and Ultra GD 4K resolution – four times that of full HD. Now £529.

Get instant access to a huge collection of films and series with the Saphi Smart TV in this Philips 65PUS6754/12 65-Inch 4K UHD, now £599 saving customers £50.

The LG 49SM8500PLA 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart NanoCell LED TV with Freeview Play was £599 but is now £529. The Philips 65PUS6754/12 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV was £649 but is now £599.

Argos TV deals

Argos already has some good deals on 4K TVs, with the Samsung 55″ UE55RU7020 Smart 4K HDR LED TV (was £429) now £399, or the Hitachi 50″ 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED TV( was £369.99) now £249.99 saving you £120. Although not Black Friday specific, this Bush 32″ Smart HD ready LED TV also has £20 off, bringing the price to £149.99.

If you’re looking for size rather than a raft of features, Argos has this LG TV 60″ for £429 which is a pretty good price.

John Lewis TV deals

The Sony Bravia KD65AG8 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 65″ was £2,599 now £1,999 (saving £600) and Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 49″ was £999 now £899.

The Philips LED Android TV 55″ – was £999 now £849. You save £150, and there’s that 5-year guarantee too. Panasonic TX-55GZ1500B (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 55″, was £1,999 now £1,699 – that’s a cool £300 off.

John Lewis and Partners are offering the chance to get a free HW-Q7HR Cinematic Sound Bar for no extra cost on selected Samsung TVs. For example, the 55″ QE55Q85R 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is down to £1,299 which includes a saving of £300 plus the Apple TV App.

You can claim a Note 10+ 5G when you purchase this QLED 8K TV , now £2699. Save £500 on The Frame (2019) QLED Art Mode 49″ TV with No-Gap Wall Mount. £169 savings are also available on bundles. But if you’re looking for something for a lower cost, the Sony Bravia KD49XG8196 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV could be a great option. You can save £100 on this 49″ TV, now available for £549.

Currys PC World TV Deals

Currys

Currys has this Philips 55PUS7334 55″ Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra HD Android TV for £499 down from £749 – that’s 33 per cent off. Amazon has it for £449 too (for those Prime users). The TV comes with ambilight, which basically means the intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV panel cast colours on your screen onto the wall behind it creating a tailored, real-time light show. You also get Google Assistant.

Ambilight LED lighting for immersive entertainment

Picture quality: 1700 PPI

HDR: Dolby Vision / HDR10+

Catch-up TV & 4K streaming

Freeview HD

Samsung 65″ Smart 4k TV – £599 Currys

Samsung’s UE65RU7020KXXU 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is down to £599, saving you £150. This TV works with Alexa and Google Assistant which is an added bonus. The 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is also on sale for £329, saving you £50.

Samsung 58″ Smart 4K TV – £439 at Currys

A big-screen option that comes in under £500 isn’t bad. This falls between your sizeable 60″ and your tighter 55″, but is still a good size for those looking for a cinematic feel at a lower price point. You save £60.

LG 43″ Smart 4K TV – £379 at Currys

The LG 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant is down to £379, saving you £70.

LG 55″ Smart 4K TV – £1,099 at Currys

Going a bit more high end there’s the LG 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant for £1,099 saving you £500. This comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and Freeview.

Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra TV – £379

The Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is down to £379. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Currys’ has dropped the price on the LG OLED 65″ Smart 4K TV to £2,499 from £3,499 – that’s a whopping saving of £1,000. Currys gives you a five-year guarantee as well, plus there’s chance to get a Google Nest Mini for only £10 with this purchase.

More top picks from Currys:

How to get the best Black Friday TV deals

When there are so many offers about it can be hard to see what’s best to opt for. It’s best to do a bit of homework beforehand. Settle on what sort of TV you want beforehand so you don’t make any hasty decisions on the day.

Remember to check what the prices were as many retailers up the price in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday so prices look better than they are. There are plenty of price checkers you can use, and we’ll be sifting through all the deals and highlighting the best ones for you here.

Be flexible too, don’t set your heart on one item unless you’re willing to walk away. Have a shortlist of TVs you’re happy to buy.

Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday is on 2nd December but Cyber Weekend kicks off as soon as Black Friday comes to an end 00:01 Saturday, 30th November. Amazon is a great place for Cyber Monday TV deals as well as Argos.

We’ll update this page in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 with more deals and offers as well as during the event.