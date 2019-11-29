Best Black Friday iPhone deals – iPhone 11 for £29 p/m and more offers
Shopping for a new iPhone? Black Friday 2019 may have just the deal for you
It’s Black Friday and if Apple is your brand of choice when it comes to buying tech devices, there are plenty of iPhone deals coming your way.
Apple launched three new iPhone models to the UK market in September, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Somewhat surprisingly, the iPhone 11 is featuring broadly across retailers’ Black Friday deals. And of course, the new releases mean Apple’s older iPhone models are seeing exciting discounts too.
With Black Friday deals extending through to Cyber Monday (2nd December), whether you’re looking for the latest iPhone features or simply want to upgrade, now is the perfect time to snap up iPhone tech at a great price.
Apple iPhone 11 128GB Black
- Size: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3
- Weight: 194g
- Memory: 128GB
- Camera: 12MP
- Battery: (up to) 24hrs
Deals on the latest handset from Apple were always going to be tricky to find, but we’ve come across some great price points if you’re dying to treat yourself to the latest model.
Mobiles.co.uk is offering the 64GB iPhone 11 at £37 p/m on O2, although the up-front cost is considerably higher at £75.
For zero upfront cost, both Fonehouse and Metrofone are offering Apple’s brand-new iPhone 11 with 128GB and 75GB data for £46 p/m and £29 p/m on a 24-month contract on EE. Much has been made of the iPhone 11’s ultra-wide camera capabilities and as the trio’s ‘baby-brother’, the 11 model has two lenses; the wide and ultra-wide. Unlimited texts and calls are included in the deal.
There are also offers for the iPhone 11 at 64GB across three data sizes; £33 with an £89 up-front cost for 64GB data on Vodafone, £41 with a £19 up-front cost for 75GB data on EE, or £40 a month for zero up-front cost and 100GB data on Three.
Mobiles.co.uk have the 128GB version in black for £33 per month and 60GB data for £89 upfront. Be quick though, they’ll be increasing the price back up to £110 upfront at 1pm today!
Data-wise, Mobile Phones Direct has just tripled its offer from 30GB for £41 p/m, to 90GB with a £29.99 up-front cost, with unlimited texts and minutes for the same price.
The lowest monthly cost we’ve found is £29 per month with EE from Metrofone – although that comes with a £260 upfront cost too
Flash deal iPhone 11 128GB: £33 per month with 60GB data for £110 (48 hours only)
Apple iPhone 7 and 8 deals
- iPhone 7 32GB: BT, 1GB for £21, 12GB for £26, 45GB for £31, 100GB for £51
- iPhone 7 Plus 128GB: Vodafone, 60GB, £22 per month (after cashback), free upfront at Mobiles.co.uk
- iPhone 8 Plus 128GB: Vodafone, 60GB, £27 per month (after cashback), free upfront at Mobiles.co.uk
- iPhone 8 128GB – Vodafone, 60GB, £26 per month (after cashback), free upfront at E2save
- iPhone 8 64GB – Three, 30GB, £30 per month, £49 upfront
- iPhone 8 64GB – BT, 12GB, £34 per month, £0 upfront (plus a £40 reward card if you take it out before Wednesday)
Apple iPhone XR deals
If you’re happy with a refurbished version, mobiles.co.uk have the iPhone XR on vodafone for the great price of £24 per month and £99 upfront.
- Apple iPhone XR – Three, unlimited data, £43 per month, £49 upfront
- iPhone XR 64GB – Vodafone, 60GB, £33 per month, £9.99 upfront at E2save
- iPhone RX 64GB – EE, 75GB, £36 per month, £0 upfront at Fonehouse
- iPhone XR 64GB – O2, 60GB, £37 per month, £0 upfront at Mobiles.co.uk
- iPhone XR 64GB – O2, 90GB, £39 per month, £0 upfront Mobiles.co.uk
- iPhone XR 128GB: Vodafone, 60GB, £33 per month, £50 upfront at Mobiles.co.uk
- iPhone XR: O2, £58p/m Pay monthly- £30 upfront – Get a one-year Apple TV+ description, worth £59.88
If you’re after a sim-only handset, giffgaff are offering the iPhone XR for £549 – a saving of £70.
Apple iPhone XS
EE for £54 a month (£30 phone cost)
- Size: 6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm
- Weight: 177g
- Memory: 64GB
- Camera: 12MP
- Battery: 20 hours talk time
This is an unlimited data offer by EE for its iPhone XS. There’s also an additional phone cost.
We’ve also found a great SIM-free handset offer from John Lewis for £849, saving you £250. Plus you get the two year guarantee that comes with all John Lewis purchases.
Where can I keep track of the best iPhone Black Friday deals?
We’ll be updating this page all the way up to Black Friday so for the latest and best Black Friday stand-out iPhone deals, bookmark this page and check back regularly.
