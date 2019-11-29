Best Black Friday headphone deals – today’s live offers on Bose, Apple and more

Headphones can be pricey when you’re looking at top of the range headsets, whether it’s to listen to music or for gaming, which makes them the perfect target for a good Black Friday deal.

From Bose to Sony, Sennheiser to Beats and Grado, retailers have great Black Friday deals on right now, but expect offers to change right through to Cyber Monday on 2nd December.

True wireless headphones

Apple’s AirPods’ latest model has been discounted at Amazon down to £128.99, compared to the Apple Store’s price of £159 (though you do get a £20 gift hard if you get them from Apple). The 2nd gen is an improvement as you’d expect, with better bluetooth usability and better sound. So it may be time for an upgrade.

With 5 hours battery life, wireless connectivity and noise-cancellation, as well as built-in Alexa voice assistant – all for cheaper than the Airpods – the Amazon Echobuds are a good option for those with Alexa devices. The Echobuds were originally on sale for £129, so the dropped price does give you a nice saving. They are also sweat resistant for all of you gym buffs.

Another set for those wanting a pair of headphones for a workout. A great all-rounder. Good sound, voice prompts and up to 10 hours battery life.

If you want an AirPod alternative you can’t go wrong with these – and the price is under £200.

These come with 10 hours of playtime, and an extra 20 hours in the charging case as well as being sweat and waterproof. The Ambient Aware feature also lets you hear what’s happening around you while still allowing you to listen to your tunes.

With a battery life up to 3 hours these are more focused on sports users. They’re water- and sweat-proof, and Google Assistant voice control comes as standard – and at Currys there’s a six-month free Spotify premium subscription.

Sennheiser’s first properly wireless in-ears headphones are a pretty good option. Four-hour battery life, touch controls, and nice sound quality. They are a bit more expensive, but these have now dropped down again to £215. That’s a saving of £64, or 23% off.

Wireless headphones

Sony’s flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones are all singing, all dancing. And the price appears to keep dropping so keep an eye on these ones. They’re top of the range and already have a hefty discount on them. With more than £120 off these are a great Black Friday bargain. If they sell out on eBay, they’re also available for £229 on Amazon.

These wireless headphones have noise-cancelling, plus an affordable price, 35-hour battery life and fast charging. The price has dropped again on these to a nice £79, that’s 17% off.

These are a level down, with a shorter battery life at just 20 hours, but they’re still a safe bet if you want something a bit cheaper. You still get noise-cancelling and bluetooth wireless connection.

The aptX Bluetooth headphones have a 20 hour battery life and are positively reviewed. They originally dropped to £60 but now you’ve got another £20 off.

Save £130 off these Bose headphones.

If you want Bose headphones but don’t want to fork out too much money on them then these have traditionally been their more affordable option. They come with NFC one-touch connectivity and 15 hour battery life.

Powerbeats Pros, Beat’s flagship headphones, have seen a price drop. More sporty in look and easier to use when you’re running, they also have a 12 hour battery life, and a Fast Fuel feature which means you can get an hour of music playback for five minutes of charge.

The brand’s first pair of wireless headphones, and the world’s first wireless open-back headphones, the GW100s have had pretty good reviews and have a hefty £100 off already at Amazon.

A straightforward option. Earbuds, wireless and even easier for iPhone connectivity. The sound is good, but not as full as other options. If you’re not sure and would rather get a 2 year guarantee, get them from John Lewis for £79.99.

You may know Marshall for its guitar amps, but it also sells wireless speakers and headphones. These come with 12-hour playtime and 2-minute charge time, which is a massive plus. These have been at a lower price though, so keep an eye out.

Great battery life and clear sound make these Beats a good option if you want wireless headphones. The 40 hours of battery life puts them ahead of some of the cheaper headphones too, and there’s a seamless connection with iOS devices too. These have continued to drop in price. The black model is sold out, but if you’re willing to go for a less conventional shade like purple or blue, you can get these for as low as £139.

More basic in their look, these Sennheisers may not seem as fancy, but as an all-rounder they’re pretty good for wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They just come with some extra padding, ie comfort. John Lewis has dropped the price on these even further for Black Friday taking them under the £200 mark.

In-ear headphones

Bose is renowned for cutting-edge, quality headphones and these are currently on Amazon at the cheapest they’ve ever been. Though they’re on the lower-end of Bose’s range, they’re fully geared up with ultra-crisp sound delivery and three different sizes.

Another of Sennheiser’s Momentum range with a nice discount.

Not a massive discount, but the JVC headphones are already a cheaper option. Update: These were sold out but now available from different sellers from £37.

Over-Ear

These on-ear headphones come with Taptech button, a mic and 12 hours of battery life. There are plenty of high tech features crammed into an affordable package here.

If you’re on the hunt for Dr Dre headphones here you go. A nice £20 off. These have been below £70 before though, so you may want to wait.

These are often cited as the best budget wired headphones around, so a discount of any kind is a great find.

