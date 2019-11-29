Best Amazon Black Friday UK deals 2019 – new offers, £22 Echo Dot, tech and TVs

Black Friday is today, and major retailers are offering the kind of big discounts you won’t find any other time of the year. It’s a really popular time for Amazon, especially since Cyber Monday (the Monday after Black Friday) is usually the retailer’s biggest shopping day of the year. With Christmas looming, it’s the perfect chance to bag some amazing presents for a fraction of the price.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are already live. Our favourites include LG’s 49 inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV, which comes with Freeview Play and is reduced from £549.99 to £379.99, and Oral-B’s SmartSeries 6500 CrossAction electric toothbrush, which other retailers sell for £229.99 but you’ll find it on Amazon for just £54.99.

Another possible buy is the Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link. It allows you to control electronic devices from anywhere using your phone, and connects to Alexa and Google Home and is on offer for £19.99, that’s a whopping 56% off.

You can also get up to 58% on hair care products from the likes of Revlon, ghd and BaByliss and save £240 on an iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner which is going for £449.99.

We’ve also found the latest Microsoft laptop/tablet hybrid, the Surface Pro 7, for just £749, reduced from £1023.99. It includes the type cover and was listing at £779 in the sale yesterday, so this is the best price we’ve found for it so far.

It’s not all about the latest gadgets though. We’ve also found up to 50% off best selling fragrances – that’s at least a couple of presents sorted.

We’ll update this page regularly as new deals go live.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon’s deals change quickly, but here are some of our top picks:

If you’re looking for deals that are already live, when you buy the Echo Dot and Tile Tracker together at the moment you essentially get the Echo Dot free thanks to the saving you make.

Amazon is also running deals on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite with bundles already available. In 2018, customers bought more than 2 million items from Amazon, saving nearly £40 million on deals on the day. Some of the most popular sale items included Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, LEGO Marvel Avengers and Waterpik Professional Water Flosser.

There are countless offers to get your hands on from retailers on Black Friday 2019, but to help you filter through them we’ve put together a list of the best we expect to be available this year, so you don’t miss out.

TV deals

Amazon has a range of TVs in the Black Friday sale. The stand out new deal is the LG 49″ TV reduced from £549.99 to £379.99.

Echo Dot

If you’re looking for the Echo Dot it’s now down to £22 from £49.99. When it comes to smart speakers you can’t go too far wrong with an Alexa device. You can play music, get the weather forecast, ask it questions and get your news updates. This is the lowest price it’s gone down too so far, that’s 56% off. The Echo (2nd Gen) has been reduced to £57.99 and the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now £22 and the Echo Plus is now £99.99.

Amazon also has the Echo Dot with a clock. The LED clock display and light sensors automatically adjust the brightness to the time of day. A great one for the bedside table, the Echo Dot with LED clock is now £34.99.

The small and more compact Echo with a compact 5.5″ screen and Alexa. The Echo device has been reduced from £79.99 to £49.99 on Amazon.

There’s also the Echo Show 8 now £59.99, down from £119.99. The Echo Show 8 is the latest version, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see it in the Black Friday sale. The Echo Dot 8 connects to Alexa, lets you look at your photos, serves you news and music, sets alarms…. it pretty much does everything for you. The Echo Show 5 has also seen a price drop down to £49.99, from £79.99.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Amazon keeps dropping these to £129.00, which is pretty good when compared to Apple Store’s £159.99. These latest model wireless earphones made for Apple products come with their own wireless charging case to make it easier than ever to make sure you never run out of power.

Apart from BT’s deal, Amazon’s £128.99 for the AirPods is probably the best price we’ve seen so far. Apple Store has them at £159.99 and John Lewis has them for £139.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon’s best-selling TV Stick comes with the Alexa Voice Remote to help launch and control your content across popular channels including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, ITV Hub, All 4, Curzon and others (additional fees may apply). There’s currently 50% off this Black Friday when you can get the stick for £19.99, discounted from £39.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

If you’re wanting a top quality image, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is now available for £29.99, discounted from £49.99.

Apple iPhone 10

Alternatively, the iPhone 10 is currently available for £599. It may not be the latest model, but it will save you £200 so definitely worth a think. Be quick, though – this deal expires at midnight on 29th November.

This is a great deal if you’re keen to buy a small but perfectly formed tablet. Get 40% off the 16GB Fire 7, now available for £29.99 down from £49.99 (40% off) or the 32GB model for £39.99 RRP £59.99 (33% off). There’s a choice of four colours and also the option to bundle and save £10 when buying a screen protector and case at the same time.

There’re also discounts on the Fire 7 Kids Edition which comes with a kid-proof case and a kick stand, plus parental controls, a 1-year subscription to Fire for Kids and a 2-year guarantee. 7″, 8″ and 10″ options each have up to 45% reductions on price this Black Friday.

The bundle deals also seem to be running across the Fire HD 8 which has been reduced by 44% to £44.99 from £79.99. Again, you can save £10 when buying a screen protector and case at the same time.

Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B has their Genius 9000 series electric toothbrushes reduced to £78.99 from £299.99 on Amazon. You’ll also find the Oral-B’s SmartSeries 6500 CrossAction electric toothbrush for just £54.99.

This is an Amazon #1 bestseller in hairdryers and accessories currently priced at £44.99 from £109.99 saving customers £65.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device

The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device is £291.75 down from £550 giving customers a saving of £258.25.

Oral-B Genuine CrossAction Replacement Toothbrush Heads

This is a great value deal on replacement toothbrush heads, usually priced at £33.99 and now available for £18 on Amazon this Black Friday. There isn’t much time left on this one.

Echo Flex Plug-in Mini Smart Speaker with Alexa

This little plug-in brings Alexa to every room and gives you voice control over your smart devices from around your home. Usually £24.99, you can now grab the Echo Flex Plug-in speaker for £19.99.

We do love a bundle. The Hive Thermostat comes with the 3rd Gen Echo Dot in this one for £159.98 down from £184.98. Not bad considering the Hive Thermostat alone costs you £149.99 – and that’s at the current deal price. You also get professional installation with this one. The Echo Dot itself is also reduced down to £22 from £49 if you don’t want the bundle deal.

Amazon usually does great Black Friday deals on its Samsung tech, evidenced by the £40 saving available on this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch with 32 GB and Wi-Fi, now £149 down from £199.

Amazon’s choice for wireless headphones, the ENACFIRE 15-20m bluetooth range V5.0 with deep base sound and its own wireless charging case are reduced. They usually have a RRP of £125.99 and are currently available for £43.99 so this massive reduction.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: Smart Bulb 3x Pack

You can connect the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit to your smart home device for help from Alexa, Google Assistance or Apple Home Kit with setting schedules, routines and timers with light. The device itself now costs £109.99 down from £149.99 this Black Friday.

Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker

Another lightning deal here, currently on the graphite black Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker reduced to £79.99 from £129.99. It includes heart rate and swim tracking plus 7-day battery life.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Amazon Kindle has 29% off at the moment taking it to £84.99, there was up to £50 off last year, so there may be more discounts to come. The Kindle Oasis that features an adjustable warm light and Wifi Connectivity is on sale for £179.99 or 5 monthly payments of £46.

And if you’re after a Kindle without all the bells and whistles, the All-new Kindle with a built-in front light is the best version of the classic device, and currently retails for £54.99 – but we predict this one will get a bigger discount.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 256 GB

We’re also hoping for discounts on the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 259GB version. It was £1,149.00 and is now down to £1,034.00.

This offer by PlayStation Plus lets you download 24 hand-picked PS4 games every year at no extra cost and claim exclusive discounts at PlayStation store. The 12-month membership is available for £37.49, one month for £6.99 and three months for £19.99.

Amazon Products

Amazon Music

Limited time only: 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99. Promotional offer is valid for new subscribers.

Amazon Video Channels

Prime Video Channels has increased the Free Trial period from seven days to 30 days for Starzplay and Hayu. Customers signing up to StarzPlay can now watch Pennyworth as well. The DC origin story follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, who forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne in 1960s London.

Kindle Unlimited

This deal is on until 8th December. You can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Start reading, with over 1 million titles, audiobooks, comics and selected magazine subscriptions now included.

Amazon Business Offer

Get 25% off £200 on your visitors first order when they use “B2B25OFF” promo code.

We’ll be updating this page in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 with the latest offers and deals so check back.