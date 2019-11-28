Best Sonos speaker Black Friday deals – latest offers and what to expect

Sonos leads the way when it comes to wireless multi-room speakers, with soundbars, companion devices and smart speakers so it makes sense to hold out for Black Friday deals on the device.

While it has plenty of competition from Audio Pro, Amazon, Google and Bluesound, the Sonos still remains a strong choice for those looking for a music system. Sonos supports all the big names, including Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes and Google Play Music. The brand has also added AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa to its range too and with Google Assistant on the way, it gives you plenty of choice.

The brand released new devices this year, with the Sonos x IKEA speakers and Sonos Move as well as Sonos One SL and Sonos Pro, which means there should be some healthy discounts on the older devices come Black Friday 2019.

Sonos deals are generally sparse, but with the ever-growing range of products there’s a bargain or two to be found in the lead up, and on, Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

One of the best we’ve seen is the clearance deal on Currys. The Sonos Play:1 Wireless Smart Sound Multi-Room Speaker was £149, now £129.97. We’ve rounded up the best prices on the main Sonos products below.

What Sonos Black Friday deals can we expect?

Sonos can be pricey, largely thanks to the audio quality, but it does have a range of affordable options. It’s hard to know how much will be knocked off the prices over Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, but we can make an educated guess. The Sonos 1 and Sonos Beam both saw nice price slashes last year of about £50. We’d expect more of the same this year. There are also bundle options to look out for. Last year, there were deals on the Beam, Playbar, and Playbase with the Sonos One and Sub. It’s about knowing what you’re using the wireless speaker for and looking for the best price.

John Lewis, Amazon and Currys have already started deals on the Sonos range for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Sonos Move

Dimensions: 9.44″ x 6.29″ x 4.96″

9.44″ x 6.29″ x 4.96″ Weight: 6.61 lb

6.61 lb Power Supply: 36WH, 10 hours per charge

36WH, 10 hours per charge Wireless: WiFi

WiFi Voice control:

The newest Sonos speaker is the first to be portable and have Bluetooth. There is a battery and new wireless connection option too. With all that added functionality you’d expect a more expensive device, and you’d be right.

Sonos Playbar

Dimensions: 3.35″ x 35.43″ x 5.51″

3.35″ x 35.43″ x 5.51″ Weight: 11.9 lbs

11.9 lbs Power supply: Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz 2A AC universal input

Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz 2A AC universal input Wireless: WiFi

WiFi Voice control: Yes

Sometimes there’s no need for a new device, and the Sonos Playbar is a case in point. The refurbished Sonos Playbar is a pretty good deal. They tend to be devices sent back within the 100-day return policy, and they also come with the 2-year-warranty. The Playbar is the larger device – as well as louder – compared to the Playbase. Playbar doesn’t have Alexa built in like the Beam, but it’s still a good product.

The negative here is it only has one input and it’s pricey.

Sonos Playbase

Dimensions: 2.20″ x 28.35″ x 14.96″

2.20″ x 28.35″ x 14.96″ Weight: 21.5 lbs

21.5 lbs Speakers: 10

10 Power supply: Auto-switching 100 – 240V ~ 50-60 Hz 2.3A AC universal input

Auto-switching 100 – 240V ~ 50-60 Hz 2.3A AC universal input Wireless: WiFi

WiFi Voice control: Yes

The Playbase acts as a speaker and TV stand in one with a strong base. The main difference here is the Playbase lets you set your TV on top of the speaker sicne most people don’t mount their TVs. This one is a plug-in-and-play, though TruePlay calibration is only on iOS.

Sonos Beam

Dimensions: 2.70″ x 25.625″ x 3.94″

2.70″ x 25.625″ x 3.94″ Weight: 6.2 lbs

6.2 lbs Power supply: Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input.

Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input. Wireless: WiFi

WiFi Voice control: Yes

This is the first Sonos speaker to add HDMI connection which means it’s a good option for boosting your TV’s sound alongside the usual Sonos features.

Sonos One

Also available on Amazon for £159 (was £199).

Dimensions 4.8″ x 4.8″ x 6.4″

4.8″ x 4.8″ x 6.4″ Weight 3.92 lbs

3.92 lbs Power supply Auto-switching

Auto-switching Wireless WiFi

WiFi Voice control Yes

This is the smallest Sonos speaker – and often the cheapest. It comes with stereo pairing capability, on-board digital assistant support and is a strong option for those who want a cheaper, option. There aren’t huge discounts right now, but Amazon did have £15 off the Sonos One (Gen 2) earlier this week. That may not sound like a huge amount, but a discount is a discount. It’s back up to £200 now but proves it’s worth keeping an eye out.

There’s no Bluetooth on the Sonos One, which is worth bearing in mind – it makes it easier to setup. It does, however, comes with Alexa, Amazon’s personal assistant so if you have Amazon Music you have access to your library. We’re also on Gen 2 now, which has Bluetooth Low Energy, an updated processor and increased memory.

Sonos One SL

Dimensions: 6.36″ x 4.69″ x 4.69″

6.36″ x 4.69″ x 4.69″ Weight: 4.08 lbs.

4.08 lbs. Power supply: Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input.

Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input. Wireless: WiFI

WiFI Voice control: No

The Sonos One SL is pretty much the same as the One but there’s no AI assistant included. It does mean that it comes in at a lower price though, so it’s a good option if you just want a speaker for rear surround sound or you’re thinking of it as an alternative to Alexa or Google Assistant.

Sonos Play 1

Dimensions: 6.36″ x 4.69″ x 4.69″

6.36″ x 4.69″ x 4.69″ Weight: 4.08 lbs

4.08 lbs Power supply: Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz 1A AC universal input

Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz 1A AC universal input Wireless: WiFi

WiFi Voice control: Yes

This isn’t the most powerful Sonos speaker, but it still packs a punch. You can get this in white and black, it works with the wall mounts and speaker stands too. Again a more affordable option if you’re venturing into the Sonos world for the first time. Since this is a little on the old side now it may be one to watch for deals come Black Friday.

Sonos Play 3

Dimensions: 6.36″ x 4.69″ x 4.69″

6.36″ x 4.69″ x 4.69″ Weight: 4.08 lbs

4.08 lbs Speakers: 3

3 Power supply: Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input

Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input Wireless: WiFI

WiFI Voice control: Yes

Sonos Play 3 is a nice size for the smaller living room and it’s also more powerful than the Play 1. You can get it in white or black, and it works with the main stands.

Sonos Play 5

Dimensions: 14.33″ x 8.03″ x 6.06″

14.33″ x 8.03″ x 6.06″ Weight: 4 lbs

4 lbs Power supply: Auto-switching 100 – 240V ~ 50-60 Hz 2.3A AC universal input

Auto-switching 100 – 240V ~ 50-60 Hz 2.3A AC universal input Wireless: WiFi

WiFi Voice control: Yes

This is the hefty speaker of the bunch; powerful and loud. For a larger speaker, it’s still fairly unassuming.

Sonos Connect

Dimensions: 5.51″ x 5.35″ x 2.91″

5.51″ x 5.35″ x 2.91″ Weight: 1.5 lbs

1.5 lbs Power supply: Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz 0.3 A AC universal input

Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz 0.3 A AC universal input Wireless: WiFi

WiFi Voice control: Yes

If you already have a sound system then the Connect lets you bridge the gap. If you want to keep your equipment that you’re used to but boost it with a multi-room audio component, then this is the one for you. It’s not exactly a player, but it allows you to send and receive audio meaning you can link it to your existing system whether that’s CDs you just can’t get rid of or old speakers that you just like the look of.

Sonos Connect Amp

Dimensions : 2.52 x 8.54 x 8.54 in.

: 2.52 x 8.54 x 8.54 in. Weight : 4.6lbs

: 4.6lbs Power supply: AC 100-120/220-240 V, 50-60 Hz

AC 100-120/220-240 V, 50-60 Hz Wireless: WiFi not Bluetooth

Like the Connect, the Connect: Amp brings Sonos to two-channel systems. The difference is this has its own amplifier so you can connect directly to the speakers. With the Sonos Amp now on the market this is sort of redundant for Sonos so it’ll probably be phased out. If you’re not too fussed about that then look out for discounts.

Sonos Amp

Dimensions : 2.52 x 8.54 x 8.54 in.

: 2.52 x 8.54 x 8.54 in. Weight : 4.6lbs

: 4.6lbs Power supply: AC 100-120/220-240 V, 50-60 Hz

AC 100-120/220-240 V, 50-60 Hz Wireless: WiFi not Bluetooth

WiFi not Bluetooth Voice control: No

The Sonos Amp has superseded the Connect: Amp. The connections include two pairs of speaker terminals, a subwoofer output, two ethernet sockets, and a stereo analogue input which are all on the Connect, but there’s now the HDMI socket too. If you’re wondering why that’s key, it means you can partner it aka switch to TV audio and volume control using the TV remote.

Sonos Sub

Dimensions: 15.3″ x 6.2″ x 15.8″

15.3″ x 6.2″ x 15.8″ Weight: 36.3 lbs

36.3 lbs Speakers: 2

2 Power supply: Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz 2A AC universal input

Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz 2A AC universal input Wireless: WiFi

WiFi Voice control: Yes

Bass lovers, this one is for you. The Sub has an extra audio piece that adds bass for you. The design is a bit different from the standard Sonos, which was met with mixed feelings, but it just looks a little funky. At such a high price it’s definitely one to watch in the Black Friday sale.

Sonos Boost

This replaces the Sonos Bridge. If you struggle to get the speakers to connect in your home you’ll probably need this little bit of kit. It’s fairly old now so you should be able to get it at a cheaper price.

Sonos x IKEA – Symfonisk bookshelf speaker

Dimensions: 10cm, 15cm, 31cm

10cm, 15cm, 31cm Weight: 3.12 kg

3.12 kg Power supply:

Wireless: WiFI

WiFI Voice control:

This is the cheapest Sonos on the market right now. If you’re wondering how IKEA fits in here, the speaker is also a bookshelf that can be wall mounted. It can also hold up to 3kg of books, ornaments or any other random things you like to dot around the house. It works the same as the standard speaker.

Sonos x IKEA – Symfonisk table lamp speaker

Dimensions: 216mm, 216mm, 401mm

216mm, 216mm, 401mm Weight:

Power supply:

Wireless: WiFI

WiFI Voice control:

If you’re not keen on the bookshelf then there’s this table lamp speaker option. It offers the same feature as the normal Sonos, but comes with a lamp on top.