  3. Huawei Watch 2 has 45% off – the best Huawei Black Friday sale price so far

Huawei Watch 2 has 45% off – the best Huawei Black Friday sale price so far

This is the best Huawei Watch 2 price we've seen in the Black Friday sale

Huawei Watch 2 in Black Friday sale

The Huawei Watch 2 Sport Smartwatch has had nearly 50% slashed off its price, not bad considering it has GPS and a range of fitness features.

The watch was £279.99 for the standard watch or £319.99 for the 4G LTE connectivity, but Amazon has £120 off the price of the standard  – that’s a nice 43% off.

The Huawei Watch 2 has been superseded by the Watch GT2 but this is still a pretty good Android compatible watch.

Huawei Watch 2, was £279.99 now £159.99 on Amazon 

The Amazon Black Friday deal cuts £120 off the price. You get a range of features including GPS, heart rate, music, smart notifications and IP68-Life Waterproof.

Huawei Watch 2 LTE, was £319.99, now £174.99 on Amazon – Update: the price has now jumped back up.

The Huawei Watch GT is now down to £109.99 though, or the Huawei Watch 2 in Titanium Grey is down to £164.99 from £359.99.

If you’re unsure and more on the look out for an Apple Watch Series 3 Wowcher has it for £159.99 right now. Prices have been changing across brands for the older Apple Watch, but this seems to have stayed the course so far.

We’ve also rounded up the best Black Friday deals available now and what to expect on the day.

