Huawei Watch 2 has 45% off – the best Huawei Black Friday sale price so far

The Huawei Watch 2 Sport Smartwatch has had nearly 50% slashed off its price, not bad considering it has GPS and a range of fitness features.

The watch was £279.99 for the standard watch or £319.99 for the 4G LTE connectivity, but Amazon has £120 off the price of the standard – that’s a nice 43% off.

The Huawei Watch 2 has been superseded by the Watch GT2 but this is still a pretty good Android compatible watch.

Huawei Watch 2, was £279.99 now £159.99 on Amazon

The Amazon Black Friday deal cuts £120 off the price. You get a range of features including GPS, heart rate, music, smart notifications and IP68-Life Waterproof.

Huawei Watch 2 LTE, was £319.99, now £174.99 on Amazon – Update: the price has now jumped back up.

The Huawei Watch GT is now down to £109.99 though, or the Huawei Watch 2 in Titanium Grey is down to £164.99 from £359.99.

If you’re unsure and more on the look out for an Apple Watch Series 3 Wowcher has it for £159.99 right now. Prices have been changing across brands for the older Apple Watch, but this seems to have stayed the course so far.

