Currys PC World Black Friday deals – today’s best live offers in Black Tag event 2019

Currys PC World knows how to do Black Friday. The retailer was one of the best brands to shop for the shopping event in the UK last year, with visits to the site increasing by 20% year on year.

TVs were knocked down by £100s so it wasn’t too surprising when Currys said it was processing 14 orders a second last year.

Currys’ Black Tag Event is now live, with more offers rolling in ahead of the weekend before Black Friday. Expect more of the same this Black Friday (Friday, 29th November) with Nintendo Switch, iPads and TV deals all on the table. If you’re looking for speakers, laptops and smart home devices Currys will also have some good offers for you. With click and collect and the Price Match promise, Currys is one to watch.

The Google Nest Hub is already down to £59 and the Nespresso Lattissima One is now £134 saving you £85, a deal that is already proving popular. If you’re on the hunt for a sound bar, there’s the Samsung Harman/Kardon 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar down to £349, saving you £250.

Sifting through the best Black Friday deals in 2019 can be hard, but we’ve broken it down to help you find the best offers. We’re going to be updating this page with the best Currys Black Friday deals and offers for 2019 so bookmark it and check back.

Currys Black Tag Event deals

Currys’ Why Wait Sale has now ended but literally did what it said on the tin – offered early Black Friday deals so customers didn’t have to wait for a good price. Now Currys has launched its Black Tag Event meaning a week of deals running all the way up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Remember to check other brands for price comparisons, but these are our top picks for live deals.

Currys Black Friday TV deals

Currys always has good TV deals too. The LG 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant was £1,149 now £799, the Samsung 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby was £1,499 now £1,299 and the Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby was £1,999 now £1,799.

Or there’s the Sony Bravia 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant was £999 now £799, or the LG 75″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV was £999 now £899 – the saving is slightly less but the LG has a higher spec.

SAMSUNG UE65RU7020KXXU 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is down to £599. Save £150 off this Samsung TV. Works with Alexa and Google Assistant too. Or there’s the Samsung 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £329, saving you £50.

The LG 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assitant is down to £379, saving you £70 as well. Going a bit more high end there’s the LG 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant for £1,099 saving you £500. With Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and Freeview inbuilt this is on the pricer end for a reason.

The Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is down to £379 too.

If you’re looking at higher-end TVs the LG OLED E0 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Google Assistant. The LG TV was £2,499 in September but is now £1,799 – that’s a saving of £500.

Currys Black Friday Phone Deals

Phone wise, the Samsung Galaxy S10 was £799.99, and is now £629.99 and Huawei P30 Pro was £799.99 now £649.99.

Other phone deals on Currys are: Google Pixel 3a 64GB (£329), Apple iPhone 11 64GB (£729), Samsung Galaxy A10 32 GB (£119.99), Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB (£859) and many more.

Currys Laptop Black Friday deals

If you’re looking for a laptop Curry’s has set live its first Black Friday deals, with the DELL Inspiron 15 3000 15.6″ AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop – was £599 now £399, saving you £200. The HP 15s-fq1514sa 15.6″ Laptop was £469, and is now £299, and the Lenovo S340 14″ Intel Celeron Chromebook is down from £299 to £179 (saving you £120).

There’s the Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6″ Intel Core i5 laptop 256GB SSD, for £399 – that’s a saving of £130. 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is a sizeable amount of storage too. The Ideapad 15.6″ Intel Core i3 128GB is down to £299 too saving you £100.

The HP Pavilion 14″ laptop is down to £649 too, saving you a nice £300. With Intel Core i7, 512GB and SSD that’s a good early Black Friday price. The same HP Pavilion 14″ laptop but with Intel Core i3 and 128GB is £349 at the moment, that saves you £180, and is a bit more on the affordable side if you don’t need your laptop to be super speedy. Or there’s the same version but Intel Core i5 with 512GB for £499.

The HP 15.6″ Intel Core i3 Chromebook 128GB is down to £399 saving you £100, with a battery life of 13 hours, 8GB RAM and Full HD display this is a nice little laptop for a Black Friday deal.

The Google Pixel Slate 12.3″ Intel Core M3 2-in-1 Chromebook has a whopping £300 off, meaning you pay £449 in the Currys Black Tag Event. You can also get the Google Pixel Slate in a bundle with the Keyword for £449.

If you’re a gamer there’s the ACER Nitro 5 15.6″ AMD Ryzen 5 RX 560X Gaming Laptop, with 256GB and SSD. That comes in at £499, saving you £170. – UPDATE: This has now sold out, if it restocks we’ll update you.

You can save £200 on the ACER Nitro 5 AN517-51 17.3″ Intel Core i7 GTX 1600 Ti Gaming Laptop. That’s with 1TB for £999, which is a great price for so much storage, battery life of up to 7 hours and full HD display.

Currys Nintendo Switch deals

The Nintendo Switch is priced at £279, which seems to be the mark most retailers are going for in the early Black Friday deals. The bundles are better priced with Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Sword Bundle at £309. The Nintendo Switch Lite and Pokemon Sword Bundle is at £219 (saving £25.98).

Currys Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Black & Nest Mini Charcoal Bundle is £74.99, which is a nice bundle if you’re looking to buy both this Black Friday. You can also get the Fitbit Inspire HR Tracker in Lilac with the Google Nest Mini for £74.99.

Currys deals on appliances

There are a few good picks in there, such as the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner – £299, or the Dyson Supersonic Gift Edition Hair Dryer – £299. The Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater is also down to £299.

Bigger appliances are also on offer with the LOGIK 7kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine now £179 or the LOGIK 7kg Vented Tumble Dryer White at £149.

Coffee machines are also cropping up with the Nespresso by De’Longhi Lattissima One down to £134 saving you £85. Or there’s the Samsung Harman/Kardon 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar down to £349.

Currys tech deals

The Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera is down to £349. That comes with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III & EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Lens. The Canon PowerShot HS Bridge Camera is now £199.

If you’re looking for sound tech there’s the LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for £299, saving you a huge £300. It also has a 2-year guarantee.

Currys Google Home deals

In September 2019, Amazon announced all-new Alex products including an Echo Dot With Clock and the Amazon Echo Studio. With new products challenging the market, Google has come out all guns blazing.

Google Home Mini is now £19 and the Google Nest Hub Max is now £189. Amazon also doesn’t sell Google products so Currys is one of the UK retailers you’ll need to check back on. The Echo Dot has also dropped from £49 to £22.

Currys tablet deals

Looking for an iPad Pro, this isn’t likely to have a massive drop on Black Friday. There are a few other deals to look out for if you’re happy trying other brands.

The Apple 10.5″ iPad Pro 2017 256GB in Space Grey is down to £449 – saving you £150.

Last year the 128GB iPad 9.7, that’s the 2018 version, had £30 off and the 32GB had £20 off. It sounds small but every little helps. The Amazon Fire 7 had a much larger price cut from £49,99 to £29.99 and Fire HD 8 went from £79.99 to £49.99. If you’re looking for a kids Fire Tablet, Currys dropped the price to £54.99 but it’s already sold out! We’ll keep you updated if it comes back in stock.

When is Currys PC World Black Friday Sale?

Currys has previously called its Black Friday push the Black Tag event and it’s going to be using the same name this year. Last year, Currys kicked things off early with early deals on offer in the lead up to the day (29th November) then carrying on through the weekend and Cyber Monday on 2nd December.

If Currys is working the same way as last year then expect to see deals dropping from Friday, 22nd November.

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?

Yes! Currys reiterated its Price Match Promise last Black Friday saying: “Find it cheaper at any major retailer, online or in-store, and we’ll match it… even if they’re running an offer-code discount. And if you’ve already bought from us, we’ll give you back the difference up to seven days after your purchase.”

Expect the same this year. The added benefit of the promise is there’s no mad rush to snatch up a deal, you can check back, peruse our list and take a bit of time because Currys will still match the price even if you spend the weekend thinking about it.

How does it work you ask? Well, you have to notify Currys of the competitor’s price within seven days of purchase. If you buy something on 29th November that means you have until the following week if another competitor reduces the price on Cyber Monday. Just make sure you have evidence.

So what can you get?

What else can we expect from Currys PC World’s Black Friday?

Last year, Currys slashed prices on 4K TVs, games consoles and PCs as well as speakers and kitchen appliances – pretty much all its stock.

In July this year, Currys also ran a Black Tag event to go up against Amazon Prime Day giving us an idea of what to expect in November. Big discounts were available on Google smart speakers, Pixel Phones and the Acer Chromebooks. Sony 4k TV also was on offer.

If you are keen on Google products keep an eye out as Currys dedicated a section to the brand on its website for Black Friday 2018 so it’s likely they’ll do this again.

Last year’s Currys PC World Black Friday deals

Currys TV deals tended to lean more on less dramatic price drops than rival brands, but they were still good offers.

The most impressive last year was £3,000 off the LG 77-inch HDR OLED TV – though we’d add this price drop appeared at other times of the year.

The less dramatic deals including £400 off Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K HDR LED and £200 off Samsung 65-inch. Not too shabby.

The smaller TVs didn’t tend to get discounts in the same range, but that’s more understandable as the overall price is much less.

If it’s time to replace your laptop, or you just fancy a change, Black Friday is a good time to nab a deal. Currys aka Currys PC World knows a thing or two about laptops and has a wide range of products so it’s worth getting an idea of what you want before the deals hit – check the Currys laptop range out. The budget ranges were safe bets last year on Black Friday. Offers included HP’s 14-inch Chromebook reduced from £229 to £179.

There was also £100 off the Macbook Pro (£1,749 to £1,649) 13 -inch and the 15-inch went from £2,349 to £2,249. With Apple not offering discounts on products, even £100 isn’t too bad. The key here is to have an idea of what spec you want and compare prices rather than be set on a brand.

Another good deal from last year came from Currys’ Twitter account. The deal required a special voucher code that reduced the Microsoft Surface Pro + Type Cover by £300.

Fancy a Sonos? This could be your moment. There were plenty of offers on the Sonos range last year. While it’s harder to pin down what they will be the remaining Play: 1 stock could be in there as it’s now been discontinued. Look out for bundle offers too.

Currys promises deals on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, which is to be expected with so many new versions coming out soon(ish). This is the last Christmas before the new PS5 is released as well as XBox, due out in 2020. If you’re not fussed about the latest version then it’s a great time to get a discounted PS4 or XBox in the sale.

One of the best deals – and most popular – last year was the XBox One S bundle, which put the Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2 together for £169,99, compared to the usual RRP of £249,99.

Delivery and collect in-store

One advantage of Currys over Amazon is you can click and collect. You can order online and pick up your item in store later in the day rather than wait for it to be delivered. Currys also has its price match promise and protection and support plans with the Team Knowhow.

We’ll update this page when the Currys PC World Black Friday sale gets started with early deals and offers. Check back for the best deals.