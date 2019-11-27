BT Sport for £5 a month in Black Friday sale – best offers across TV, phone and broadband

BT is offering a deal on for new and existing customers where you can add BT Sport for just £5 a month as well as a range of deals across TV and Broadband for Black Friday.

The BT sale is already well underway and runs until December 7 – well beyond Black Friday, which is on 29th November.

BT Sport is the only place you can watch the UEFA Champions League football live – until 2024 – as well as certain Premier League matches, rugby, and boxing.

In the Black Friday sale, new customers, as well as existing, can add BT Sport to a package for £5 per month.

If you’re a Sky TV customer you can add BT Sport for £10 per month and Sky or TalkTalk customers (if you don’t have BT Broadband) can get BT Sport for £20 per month. That means you save £240 over two years.

BT Sport, Superfast Fibre Essential and Starter, now £34.99 a month – saving £5 a month – buy here

BT Sport, Superfast Fibre + Classic, now £39 £11 a month – buy here .99 a month – saving

Superfast Fibre 2, Entertainment extra, now £54.99 a month – saving £10 a month – buy here

New and existing customers also get six months of Amazon Prime Video free and BT is adding hands-free search, so you can use Alexa to search for TV shows and films.

Football fans take note, that means you can use it on the 20 Premier League matches Amazon Prime Video has the rights to in December, including Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City vs Manchester City.

BT Black Friday SIM deals

BT also has SIM-only deals. If you are an existing BT customer you get a discount of £5 per month off your mobile bill.

BT is also offering a free JBL soundbar worth £144 if you choose 15GB or more.

You can get 20GB of data for £15 per month, 40GB of data for £25 per month, that’s with unlimited minutes and texts which is a pretty good deal.

If your plan is 10GB or more you can claim a few extras including the chance to get free BT Sport.

BT’s Unlimited data plan includes the free JBL Soundbar and BT Sport and is now £30 a month too.

Check out the SIM only deals and the mobile deals.

Check out the iPhone 8 from £29 a month, Sony Xperia L1 from £10 a month and Samsung Galaxy A40 which is £15 a month,

BT Black Friday Broadband deals

BT’s Superfast Fibre Essential package is now £24.99 a month – was £29.99 a month.

BT’s Superfast Fibre package with average speeds of 67MB has also dropped price.