Best broadband Black Friday deals 2019 – Sky, BT, TalkTalk and more

If your broadband deal is up for renewal Black Friday could be the time to get a great offer.

Advertisement

While we can’t attest to the speed of the providers, we can check out the best broadband deals for you whether that’s TalkTalk, BT, Jetstream, Vodafone and Now TV. You can also check Plusnet and the Post Office.

You can save £120 in the Black Friday sale, with Superfast Fibre coming in at £24.99 a month, down from £29.99. It’s on a 24 month contract, then it ups to £32.99. The deal includes BT Line Rental and you’ll get an average speed of 36Mb. For an average speed of 50Mb you can save £144, paying £29.99 a month down from £35.99.

If you want an even speedier connection, looking at you streamers, we have the average speed of 67Mb Superfast Fibre for £34.99 a month down from £39.99.

You can also add BT Sport for 50% off original pricing – new and current customers.

The Vodafone Broadband package comes with a Google Nest Hub Max – the offer ends on Cyber Monday, 2nd December. The broadband package has wi-fi scheduler, so you can decide when it is on or off (hear the cries of joys from parents everywhere) as well as a device boost. The deal works on the Superfast 1 and Superfast 2 packages.

Superfast 1 gets you 35Mbps average download speed, unlimited broadband usage, 18 months contract and six month free trial of F-secure SAFE for £24 a month.

Superfast 2 gets you 63 Mbps average download speed, unlimited broadband usage, 18 months contract and six month free trial of F-secure SAFE for £28 a month.

If you’re looking at Sky for broadband you’re best seeing if you can bundle it up. There’s the Broadband Superfast and Sky Entertainment for £39 a month for 18 months, down from £59, which gets you 59Mbps average download speeds, TV and Sky Q plus free Sky Talk Anytime.

There’s also the Live Action Bundle for £54 a month for 18 months down from £89. That’s with 59Mpbs, all eight Sky Sports channels in HD, Sky Q and plus free Sky Talk Anytime.

The Blockbuster Movies and Sports Bundle is £59.50 down from £100 for 18 months. You’ll get 59Mbps, HD movies on demand, all eight Sky Sports channels in HD, Sky Q and free Sky Talk Anytime.

Plusnet has a Black Friday deal on unlimited broadband from £21.99 a month with £75 cashback. There’s no activation fee on the 18 month contract, includes line rental. Download speed averages at 10Mbps.

TalkTalk has its Faster Fibre Broadband deal at £21.95 a month for 18 months including line rental. That’s unlimited usage and average download speeds of 38Mbps, the price is also fixed for the entire contact time. The real Black Friday broadband deal is the Faster Fibre with TalkTalk TV a free TV box and Entertainment Boost for £31.95 a month.

For £15.90 a month you get an average speed of 11mb on a 12 month contract.

Virgin Media Broadband

You can save £204 on the Virgin Media Broadband for £45 a month for 12 months. There are more than 230 TV channels and fast M200 broadband. The Ultimate Oomph bundle is now £79 a month, down from £99 for 12 months.

Advertisement

For our full round up of deals that are live now check out our best Black Friday deals guide.