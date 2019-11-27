Best Black Friday iPhone deals – iPhone 11 for £29 p/m and more offers

If Apple is your brand of choice when it comes to buying tech devices, there are plenty of iPhone deals coming your way, not just on Black Friday itself (29th November) but in the lead up to the big shopping event too.

Apple launched three new iPhone models to the UK market in September, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Somewhat surprisingly, the iPhone 11 is featuring broadly across retailers’ Black Friday deals. And of course, the new releases mean Apple’s older iPhone models are seeing exciting discounts too.

With Black Friday deals extending through to Cyber Monday (2nd December), whether you’re looking for the latest iPhone features or simply want to upgrade, now is the perfect time to snap up iPhone tech at a great price.

Apple iPhone 11 128GB Black

Size: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 Weight: 194g

194g Memory: 128GB

128GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: (up to) 24hrs

Deals on the latest handset from Apple were always going to be tricky to find, but we’ve come across some great price points if you’re dying to treat yourself to the latest model.

For zero upfront cost, both Fonehouse and Metrofone are offering Apple’s brand-new iPhone 11 with 128GB and 75GB data for £46 p/m and £29 p/m on a 24-month contract on EE. Much has been made of the iPhone 11’s ultra-wide camera capabilities and as the trio’s ‘baby-brother’, the 11 model has two lenses; the wide and ultra-wide. Unlimited texts and calls are included in the deal.

There are also offers for the iPhone 11 at 64GB across three data sizes; £33 with an £89 up-front cost for 64GB data on Vodafone, £41 with a £19 up-front cost for 75GB data on EE, or £40 a month for zero up-front cost and 100GB data on Three.

Data-wise, Mobile Phones Direct has just tripled its offer from 30GB for £41 p/m, to 90GB with a £29.99 up-front cost, with unlimited texts and minutes for the same price.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the 64GB iPhone 11 at £37 p/m on O2, although the up-front cost is considerably higher at £75.

The lowest monthly cost we’ve found is £29 per month with EE from Metrofone – although that comes with a £260 upfront cost too

Flash deal iPhone 11 128GB: £33 per month with 60GB data for £110 (48 hours only)

Apple iPhone 7 and 8 deals

Apple iPhone XR deals

Flash deal iPhone XR 64GB: £29 per month effective cost after cashback with 60GB data for Free (48 hours only).

If you’re after a sim-only handset, giffgaff are offering the iPhone XR for £549 – a saving of £70.

Apple iPhone XS

EE for £54 a month (£30 phone cost)

Size: 6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm

6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm Weight: 177g

177g Memory: 64GB

64GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 20 hours talk time

This is an unlimited data offer by EE for its iPhone XS. There’s also an additional phone cost.

We’ve also found a great SIM-free handset offer from John Lewis for £849, saving you £250. Plus you get the two year guarantee that comes with all John Lewis purchases.

Where can I keep track of the best iPhone Black Friday deals?

We’ll be updating this page all the way up to Black Friday so for the latest and best Black Friday stand-out iPhone deals, bookmark this page and check back regularly.