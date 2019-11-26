Best Black Friday iPhone deals – where to find stand-out iPhone offers
Shopping for a new iPhone? Black Friday 2019 may have just the deal for you
If Apple is your brand of choice when it comes to buying tech devices, there are plenty of iPhone deals coming your way, not just on Black Friday itself (29th November) but in the lead up to the big shopping event too.
Apple launched three new iPhone models to the UK market in September, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Somewhat surprisingly, the iPhone 11 is featuring broadly across retailers’ Black Friday deals. And of course, the new releases mean Apple’s older iPhone models are seeing exciting discounts too.
With Black Friday deals extending through to Cyber Monday (2nd December), whether you’re looking for the latest iPhone features or simply want to upgrade, now is the perfect time to snap up iPhone tech at a great price.
Apple iPhone 11 128GB Black
Fonehouse for £46 p/m on EE, Metrofone for £29 p/m on EE
- Size: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3
- Weight: 194g
- Memory: 128GB
- Camera: 12MP
- Battery: (up to) 24hrs
For zero upfront cost, both Fonehouse and Metrofone are offering Apple’s brand-new iPhone 11 with 128GB and 75GB data for £46 p/m and £29 p/m on a 24-month contract on EE. Much has been made of the iPhone 11’s ultra-wide camera capabilities and as the trio’s ‘baby-brother’, the 11 model has two lenses; the wide and ultra-wide. Unlimited texts and calls are included in the deal.
There are also offers for the iPhone 11 at 64GB across three data sizes; £41 with a £19 up-front cost for 75GB data on EE, or £40 a month for zero up-front cost and 100GB data on Three.
Data-wise, Mobile Phones Direct has just tripled its offer from 30GB for £41 p/m, to 90GB with a £29.99 up-front cost, with unlimited texts and minutes for the same price.
Mobiles.co.uk is offering the 64GB iPhone 11 at £37 p/m on O2, although the up-front cost is considerably higher at £75.
Apple iPhone 8 64 GB
E2save for £24 p/m for 24 months with a £100 up-front cost, EE for £38 a month, £10 phone cost
- Size: 4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
- Weight: 148g
- Memory: 5GB
- Camera: mp
- Battery: Talk Time (Up to) 14.0 hours
First released in 2017, Apple’s former flagship device the iPhone 8 is a good low-cost alternative to the iPhone 11 and features fantastic water resistance, a fast internal processor and camera with 4K video capabilities.
BT early Black Friday deal on iPhone 8: 3GB for £31 p/m (£30 upfront), 12GB for £34 p/m, 45GB for £41, 100GB for £56
Apple iPhone XR 128GB
Fonehouse for £41 for 24 months
- Size: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm
- Weight: 194g
- Memory: 128GB
- Camera: 12MP
- Battery: Talk time 25 hours
EE’s deal on the Apple iPhone XR is one of the best. The model features some of Apple’s latest design elements including edge-to-edge display design and the aerospace-grade aluminium frame that wraps around an all glass enclosure. Face ID and a 12-megapixel rear camera are also featured.
If you don’t mind 45GB data, this unlimited mins and texts deal from Mobiles.co.uk for the iPhone XR could be the just right for you. There’s an upfront cost of £60.
Apple iPhone XS
EE for £54 a month (£30 phone cost)
- Size: 6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm
- Weight: 177g
- Memory: 64GB
- Camera: 12MP
- Battery: 20 hours talk time
This is an unlimited data offer by EE for its iPhone XS. There’s also an additional phone cost.
Apple iPhone 7 128GB Rose
E2 Save for £24 p/m and £75 up-front
- Size: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
- Weight: 138g
- Memory: 128 GB
- Camera: 12mp
- Battery: (Up to) 14hrs
It might be an older model but the iPhone 7 is still a zippy little handset. With this offer by E2 Save Mobile you can get 10GB data and unlimited texts and minutes for £24 p/m (£75 up-front) with O2.
BT early Black Friday deal on iPhone 7: 1GB for £26, 12GB for £34, 45GB for £36, 100GB for £56
Where can I keep track of the best iPhone Black Friday deals?
We’ll be updating this page all the way up to Black Friday so for the latest and best Black Friday stand-out iPhone deals, bookmark this page and check back regularly.
