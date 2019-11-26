Asda has UK’s lowest Nintendo Switch Black Friday price – how it compares to online offers

Asda is currently winning the battle for the cheapest Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal in the UK selling the console at £169.99.

Advertisement

The catch is the retailer is only discounting items for Black Friday in selected stores rather than online meaning you have to be brave enough to battle your way to the checkout to secure your cheaper console.

Asda’s Black Friday push is a bit more low key this year. The drive, called ‘Roll Back’, rather than Black Friday, is also only available in certain stores – you can see which ones here.

The Nintendo Switch console is £239.99 at Asda, while the Nintendo Switch Lite is down to £169.99 in store.

If you can’t face heading out there’s still plenty of online deals to be had.

The Nintendo Store has the Nintendo Switch Lite with free online Nintendo Switch Online 12 month membership for £199.99.

You can also shop around and get a few good bundle deals, with more popping up the nearer we get to official Black Friday (29th November).

The main bundle – or freebie – is the Nintendo Switch (new battery version) with a free selected Nintendo Labo kit for £279.99 – saving you £69.99 off RRP on the official store.

If you want to get a bit more for your buck, Argos has a special offer on the Nintendo Switch. If you buy a selected Nintendo Switch console and add a selected Labo kit you get the LEGO Jurassic Worlds game and stealth case for £20. Nintendo Switch console prices can vary so you’re making your own bundle, but we’ve tried the standard Switch and got the offer for £299,99. We’d recommend the Vehicle Labo Kit too as that’s been retailing for about £30. Shop the offer at Argos.

EE had a great offer, sadly over, where you got a free Nintendo Switch when you signed up to a new contract on a selection of phones. While it’s not quite the same there’s the Doro 5516 phone on Mobile Phones Direct for £13 p/m with a free Nintendo Switch. There’s no upfront cost and if you just want a cheap and cheerful phone, it’s not bad as offers go. The same free Nintendo Switch offer applies on the Honor 8S for £16.50 p/m, no upfront cost. Carphone Warehouse is also giving free Nintendo Switch Lite Grey on selected phones.

Over at Currys there’s the Nintendo Switch Neon and Pokemon Sword Bundle for £309 saving you £14.99, but every little helps and 365games.co.uk has the Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian and Zamazenta Pokemon Edition for £189.99.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch with Labo kit deals