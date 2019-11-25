Black Friday Price Drops on Xbox bundles at GAME
Some of the biggest UK deals on Xbox devices and bundles for gamers across GAME and AO.Com this Black Friday
If you’re an Xbox fan on the lookout for some top gaming deals this Black Friday, GAME has just dropped some of its biggest deals of the year – and they’re just warming up.
The retailer is also working in tandem with NOW TV to offer a two-month NOW TV subscription across its bundles and gaming consoles.
As Black Friday (29th November) approaches this could be a sign of bigger deals to come, with offers expected to stick right through to Cyber Monday (2nd December).
Top GAME deals on Xbox this Black Friday
The 1TB Xbox One X with Jedi Fallen is now £299 and comes with a 2-month NOW TV Entertainment pass, one-month Xbox Game Pass for Console Trial, Xbox Live Gold and EA access.
You can save £23.43 on the 1TB Xbox One x Hyperspace Edition with Turtle Beach Recon 70, now £378 down from £401.46, in a bundle which includes a wireless controller, three months Game Pass Ultimate and Now TV.
If you’re looking for a more action-packed immersive experience the Jedi Fallen order x Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto v Premium Edition could be the one, also with the NOW TV Bundle.
Prices are slashed across individual games and accessories so whether you’re a hardcore gamer or just a dabbler in your down time, expect GAME’s Black Friday deals on Xbox to pick up pace.